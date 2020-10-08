Popular Media App Crashing on CarPlay, No Fix on the Radar

Mixcloud may not be as popular as Spotify or Apple Music, but it still has plenty of users that launch the app daily, not only on their iPhones but also on CarPlay.
However, the experience with Mixcloud behind the wheel has been quite a struggle lately, as the application just crashes all of a sudden at random times, most often at launch.
Several users have confirmed in a discussion thread on reddit that the same thing happens in their cars too, and while some believe that iOS 14.2 beta might be the culprit, there’s a very good chance it’s not.
According to users running the stable build of iOS 14, Mixcloud is crashing on CarPlay in their vehicles too, and the problem has been around for several weeks already, with no fix currently on the radar.
What’s worse is that a similar glitch was encountered on iOS 13, the previous version of the operating system powering the iPhone and whose reliability has already been substantially improved after the 2019 release.
All of these seem to suggest that Mixcloud is the one to blame for the crash, which means that the developing company is the only one that can fix the experience on CarPlay.
The error that is encountered by users hitting the bug is as simple as it could be: “Unable to connect to Mixcloud.” All the other media apps, including Spotify and Apple Music, work properly, so while some might think that the Internet connection is the culprit causing the error, only Mixcloud seems to be broken down.
The bad news is that Mixcloud has so far remained completely tight-lipped on a potential fix, even if the problem has been around for several weeks already. For the time being, no workaround seems to be able to restore the app, as simply removing and then re-installing Mixcloud from the App Store doesn’t seem to be enough to bring it back to working condition.
