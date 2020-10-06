The Latest iPhone Update Could Be Bad News for CarPlay and Music Apps

Pocket Casts is currently one of the best podcast players on iPhones and given it comes with CarPlay support, it’s pretty clear that many drivers actually use it when getting behind the wheel too.
But as some of them learned the hard way lately, updating their iPhones to the latest beta build of iOS released by Apple isn’t the best thing to do from a music listening perspective, as this new version seems to be causing quite a lot of problems in this regard.
More specifically, Pocket Casts crashes on CarPlay all of a sudden, and by the looks of things, this isn’t the only media app that experiences a similar behavior.
iOS 14.2, which is still in beta right now, seems to break down the player, which instead could cause errors on all media apps that are installed on an iPhone running this operating system version.
“Apple seem to have completely busted their player in 14.2. We have reported a bug with them but haven't heard anything back. I assume they will fix it in the next beta though because there would be a lot of apps broken by it,” a Pocket Casts developer explained recently.
Needless to say, it’s the beta build of iOS 14.2 that we are talking about here, so this bug likely affects only a small number of devices. Worth emphasizing is that beta updates shouldn’t by any means be installed on productivity smartphones, simply because they are supposed to be used for testing, so the likelihood of issues is pretty high in this case.
Up to this point, Apple hasn’t said a single word about the player issues in iOS 14.2, so it remains to be seen if the company has enough time to fix them before the go-ahead is given for the public release. This is supposed to happen later this month when the new iPhone generation is also announced.
