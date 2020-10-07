5 Even More Waze Problems Hitting Android Auto After the Latest Major Update

3 How to Fix Waze GPS Issues on Android Auto and CarPlay

2 What to Do If an iPhone Can’t Determine Your Location

1 After Waze, Phone Calls, and Google Maps, Spotify Now Broken on Android Auto Too

More on this:

The Waze Struggle Continues, This Time When Listening to Music

Waze continue to be an advanced traffic navigation app, but at the same time, it occasionally becomes a huge pain in the neck for too many users. 6 photos



Some users are reporting a weird Waze behavior that causes the music playback to automatically be paused whenever it needs to announce a turn or route information, only to forget to resume it when it’s over.



The whole thing seems to be happening with Spotify and other media apps, and some claim that these could actually be the ones to blame because similar problems are also encountered on Google Maps.



What’s worse, however, is that resuming the music playback when Waze suspends it is only possible with touch input on the phone screen, as the other controls, such as the dedicated buttons on the headphones, don’t seem to work.



“I listen on my headphones. I don’t have CarPlay or whatever. Not only does it require me to manually unpause, but it won’t let me unpause by tapping the button in my headphones. I can ONLY unpause by tapping my screen, thus forcing me to take my eyes off the road. It’s incredibly frustrating,” one user



One thing worth trying is to actually use the dedicated media apps and not the integration that is available in Waze. The Google-owned company has tried to make the music listening experience feel as native as possible, so the app currently supports multiple services, including Spotify, to play music right from the Waze UI.



However, switching to the stand-alone apps for these services could prevent Waze from interfering with the playback, and according to some users, this is what brings things back to normal. In the meantime, however, there’s no word from Waze as to whether this behavior is under investigation or not. After Waze broke down the audio controls on CarPlay or lost GPS connectivity on Android Auto, here’s the same app breaking down music apps on mobile devices.Some users are reporting a weird Waze behavior that causes the music playback to automatically be paused whenever it needs to announce a turn or route information, only to forget to resume it when it’s over.The whole thing seems to be happening with Spotify and other media apps, and some claim that these could actually be the ones to blame because similar problems are also encountered on Google Maps.What’s worse, however, is that resuming the music playback when Waze suspends it is only possible with touch input on the phone screen, as the other controls, such as the dedicated buttons on the headphones, don’t seem to work.“I listen on my headphones. I don’t have CarPlay or whatever. Not only does it require me to manually unpause, but it won’t let me unpause by tapping the button in my headphones. I can ONLY unpause by tapping my screen, thus forcing me to take my eyes off the road. It’s incredibly frustrating,” one user explains One thing worth trying is to actually use the dedicated media apps and not the integration that is available in Waze. The Google-owned company has tried to make the music listening experience feel as native as possible, so the app currently supports multiple services, including Spotify, to play music right from the Waze UI.However, switching to the stand-alone apps for these services could prevent Waze from interfering with the playback, and according to some users, this is what brings things back to normal. In the meantime, however, there’s no word from Waze as to whether this behavior is under investigation or not.