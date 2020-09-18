Easy Fix for Google Maps and Waze GPS Problems After Android 11 Update

5 A Key Google Maps Feature Has Gone Missing All of a Sudden

Google has recently released Android 11 for the first wave of devices, including the company's very own Pixel lineup, obviously with lots of changes in the most important areas.



But on the other hand, some have discovered that after installing Android 11, navigation apps like



Fixing the whole thing, however, is quite easy, and it’s all related to the settings of the location services running on your phone.



After the update to Android 11, Google Maps and Waze might be configured to access the location “only when using the app,” something which at first glance should technically allow the two apps to retrieve the data when running on Android Auto too.



But as it turns out, using this option actually prevents Google Maps and Waze from determining your location, so what you need to do is launch the settings screen on your Android 11 phone and configure the two apps to get access to location services “all the time.”



What this means is that Google Maps and Waze would be able to tell where you are even when not running the apps on the screen, and while for some this might be concerning from a privacy perspective, it’s pretty much the only way to get the two up and running after the Android 11 update.



