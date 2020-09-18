New Google Maps Feature Will Let the App Connect to Cruise Control Systems

The integration of Google Maps in Android Automotive will provide the application with plenty of new capabilities beyond the standard navigation package, and according to Google documents, these would include connecting to cruise control systems available in the car.
More specifically, Android Automotive, which is currently available on the Polestar 2 but would soon make its way to more models, would allow Google Maps to access safety-related driver assistance features for better integration.
For example, Google says that Google Maps would connect to the Adaptive Cruise Control system to help it do its magic.
“Your car may have the ability to automatically accelerate and brake to keep a safe distance from a vehicle ahead. When there are no cars ahead, the vehicle speed can be adjusted by the driver or influenced by expected car speeds and legal speed limits. Google Maps can provide information to the Adaptive Cruise Control system to improve the overall quality of the feature,” it says.
At the same time, Google Maps will provide speed limit information, both for the current road you’re driving on but also in advance for a different sector where the restriction could be different.
Google Maps would thus be able to help cars predict the speed limit in an upcoming area, but also provide the installed systems with such information based on a series of factors, including weather, time, or other conditions.
Google’s navigation app will also provide data to Vehicle Map Service, or VMS, including offline maps.
“The data is used to support the safety-related driver assistance features in your car, like speed limit information or adaptive cruise control. These features rely on offline map data, especially in areas without an internet connection or with poor connectivity,” Google says.
As noted, all these features would only be available when Google Maps is built into the car, which means that your model must come with Android Automotive pre-loaded.
Polestar 2 is the first vehicle to use Android Automotive, with Chevrolet, Cadillac, and a few others to install it beginning with 2021.
