A Key Google Maps Feature Has Gone Missing All of a Sudden

And Android users have learned this the hard way recently, as a new update has reportedly broken down one of the key features of the app.More specifically, the share sheet of Google Maps has been restricted to only three options, namely Nearby Share, Bluetooth, and copy to clipboard. All the apps are gone from this page, so users can no longer use it to share their location with other apps, like WhatsApp or other messengers.What’s worse is that some of those who turned to the sharing functionality bundled with WhatsApp used these options to send the location to their cars, as it’s the case of Tesla owners. So due to this change, doing the whole thing is no longer possible, and a workaround doesn’t seem to exist.Some claim the culprit is none other than the update to Android 11, as the new share sheet showed up after installing the latest Google mobile operating system. Android 11 was officially launched last week, and it is now available for the first wave of devices, including Google Pixels.According to this thread on Google’s forums, in some cases, the full share sheet can be recovered by simply removing and re-installing Google Maps. But as it turns out, this isn’t a universal workaround that does the trick for everybody, so it remains to be seen if a full fix is released by Google.In the meantime, worth knowing is that Android 11 is indeed supposed to come with changes for the share sheet. Beginning with this release, Google is trying to clean the cluttered approach by grouping share options for the same apps – for example, Twitter would no longer display multiple sharing options on the page, but provide you with them on a long press.