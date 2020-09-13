The Latest Android Update Breaks Down an Important Google Maps Feature

Android 11 is now officially available for the first wave of devices, which includes the Google Pixel series and phones from a few other brands, but unfortunately, some of those who install the new operating system come across various issues that break down important features of the apps they use the most.
One of them is Google Maps, which has seemingly lost support for photo uploads.
What this means is that Google Maps local guides can no longer upload pictures to the service, no matter their location, as the only thing they got when trying to browse for images on their devices is a “No Gallery App Available” error.
It looks like the issue showed up after the update to Android 11, so the problem is happening mostly on Google Pixel phones that are already running the latest operating system version.
“After the update I could no longer add pictures I had taken with the system camera to google maps. The only photos allowed were ones taken in google maps. When I attempted to poke the ‘Folders’ button the ‘No Gallery App Available’ was displayed. When I poke the camera button, the camera will open. Poking the 3 dots in the lower right corner to open the system camera will result in the error [..] No camera app is available,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
While Google is yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix, someone on the forums has discovered a workaround.
What you need to do is turn to a different image viewer and use the share feature to upload photos to Google Maps. In their case, the app that worked with this method was Quick Pick, and after selecting the photos and hitting the share option, they could simply choose Google Maps and pick a correct location.
At this point, it looks like the problem is experienced on the latest Google Maps version for Android too.
What this means is that Google Maps local guides can no longer upload pictures to the service, no matter their location, as the only thing they got when trying to browse for images on their devices is a “No Gallery App Available” error.
It looks like the issue showed up after the update to Android 11, so the problem is happening mostly on Google Pixel phones that are already running the latest operating system version.
“After the update I could no longer add pictures I had taken with the system camera to google maps. The only photos allowed were ones taken in google maps. When I attempted to poke the ‘Folders’ button the ‘No Gallery App Available’ was displayed. When I poke the camera button, the camera will open. Poking the 3 dots in the lower right corner to open the system camera will result in the error [..] No camera app is available,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
While Google is yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix, someone on the forums has discovered a workaround.
What you need to do is turn to a different image viewer and use the share feature to upload photos to Google Maps. In their case, the app that worked with this method was Quick Pick, and after selecting the photos and hitting the share option, they could simply choose Google Maps and pick a correct location.
At this point, it looks like the problem is experienced on the latest Google Maps version for Android too.