Google Maps for Android Quietly Updated with a Change You Might Not Even Notice

When it comes to the interface of a software application, the little details that users see on their devices are more important than many people think, simply because small errors like a misaligned icon could be seen as living proof of the developer not caring about the UI.
Google knows how important it is for everything to just look right, and this is why the company’s visual facelift of Google Maps, an app that millions of users run on a regular basis on their phones and in their cars, started gradually earlier this year and still continues today.
Most recently, the company has refreshed the search box where users must type the address they want to navigate to, as it now features a fully rounded design, as compared to the rectangle approach that was used before. The search giant has gradually released this change to devices across the world in the last few weeks, and it's now finally available for everyone.
Google has tried to make this new search perfectly align with the revamped look of Google Maps, and the new search box does seem to come in line with all the other buttons displayed in the app just nicely.
This is living proof that this rounded design was what Google has been aiming for from the very beginning, as everything now comes together as part of a look that indeed makes Google Maps feel more modern and fresher.
The search box also provides access to essential Google Maps features, including voice input. For those using Google Maps in a car, this is something incredibly important, as they can just tap the button and then use their voice to set the destination to a specific address. A user icon is also included in the search box to access more information about the account and configure Google Maps.
The new design has been available on iOS for a while, and with this fresh update, Google finally offers more UI consistency across all versions of Google Maps for mobile devices.
