You Can Now Play Pac-Man on Google Maps

Pac-Man continues to be one of the games that people love the most, and a new version that’s projected to come soon to mobile devices is supposed to overhaul the experience with a modern touch.
Called Pac-Man Geo, the new game will use AR to let you play right on the streets of your city, all using data that is provided by Google Maps.
This is possible thanks to a partnership between Bandai Namco and Google, and the parent company says the game is scheduled to see daylight as soon as this month. No specifics on the ETA have been provided, but Pac-Man Geo is supposed to launch in a total of 170 countries.
A listing in the Google Play Store reveals that users will be allowed to create Pac-Man mazes using real-world streets. After creating a new level, players will be able to share them with others and thus compete for the highest score.
“PAC-MAN GEO is an action game utilizing the road information of Google Maps Platform. By selecting the scope to be played as a stage from a world map, players can build their game stage in real-time, and encounter PAC-MAN, power pellets, and ghosts. Through this service, players can play PAC-MAN on a real-world map,” Bandai Namco announced.
The game has been in the works since 2018, so it’s pretty clear that the parent company has put a lot of effort into getting it right.
Certainly, the AR gaming world is getting a lot of love these days, especially after the Pokemon GO phenomenon, and companies have been looking into ways to benefit from this growing appetite for augmented reality with plenty of titles lately.
Bandai Namco is hoping its new Pac-Man Geo game would be a hit on both iPhone and Android, but we’ll figure out what everything is all about later this month when the download links finally go live for everybody.
