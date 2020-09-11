The Wrath of the Internet: Beauty Salon Becomes Public Toilet on Google Maps

It goes without saying that the digital age has made the online presence a must-have for every business out there, but this doesn’t necessarily mean you still don’t need to offer top-notch services.
And a beauty salon in Singapore figured this out the hard way, as it ended up becoming a public toilet on Google Maps after allegedly tricking an old woman into buying $13,000 worth of products.
It all happened earlier this month when the woman was walking on the street when the Opatra’s staff invited her inside for a free beauty treatment to the face. Long story short, the staff ended up insisting for the woman to spend more than $1,000 on a series of products the salon was selling.
The woman’s son explains his mother originally agreed to purchase the beauty goods, after which the staff started insisting for even more products. As many of us know already, salespersons can sometimes become incredibly persuasive, so the woman was eventually convinced to spend another $12,000 on beauty products that she didn’t really mean.
The story was posted online and became viral, and this was the point where the whole thing took a completely new turn for the business.
The netizens have unleashed the digital wrath against the salon, trying to troll Opatra as much as possible. So if anyone is now trying to use Google Maps to drive to Opatra, they should see that they’re not heading to a beauty salon but to a public toilet, as Internet users suggested this change on Google Maps. And oddly enough, Google has even approved it.
The Facebook page of the business has already been deactivated, while Google is yet to update the Google Maps listing and bring it back to normal. And as we know already, not being listed correctly on Google Maps could easily affect a business, especially because potential customers might have a hard time figuring out where it is located.
In the meantime, Opatra has already refunded $13,180 to the 63-year-old woman, but the public toilet listing on Google Maps, as well as the one-star rating, are both tidbits that wouldn’t disappear so fast.
It all happened earlier this month when the woman was walking on the street when the Opatra’s staff invited her inside for a free beauty treatment to the face. Long story short, the staff ended up insisting for the woman to spend more than $1,000 on a series of products the salon was selling.
The woman’s son explains his mother originally agreed to purchase the beauty goods, after which the staff started insisting for even more products. As many of us know already, salespersons can sometimes become incredibly persuasive, so the woman was eventually convinced to spend another $12,000 on beauty products that she didn’t really mean.
The story was posted online and became viral, and this was the point where the whole thing took a completely new turn for the business.
The netizens have unleashed the digital wrath against the salon, trying to troll Opatra as much as possible. So if anyone is now trying to use Google Maps to drive to Opatra, they should see that they’re not heading to a beauty salon but to a public toilet, as Internet users suggested this change on Google Maps. And oddly enough, Google has even approved it.
The Facebook page of the business has already been deactivated, while Google is yet to update the Google Maps listing and bring it back to normal. And as we know already, not being listed correctly on Google Maps could easily affect a business, especially because potential customers might have a hard time figuring out where it is located.
In the meantime, Opatra has already refunded $13,180 to the 63-year-old woman, but the public toilet listing on Google Maps, as well as the one-star rating, are both tidbits that wouldn’t disappear so fast.