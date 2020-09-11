Google Maps Sending Drivers on Steep Tractor Road, Cars Almost Rolling Off

Waze Is Now Causing a Battery Nightmare on iPhone and CarPlay

Google Maps is a great navigation tool that drivers can use to find the best route to a specific destination, but in some cases, it can easily turn into a nightmare if inaccurate directions are provided. 4 photos



“This week alone (it’s now Thursday) we have rescued 3 cars, last week there was 5 and one of the cars almost rolled off a 3m drop,” a message published on Google’s



Poster Iiris Celine explains that the broken driving directions have already been reported to Google in July, but a change is yet to be made. The road is only built for tractors and horses, Celine emphasizes, and the property is damaged because most cars eventually get stuck while trying to reach a popular hike in the region.



“It costs us a lot of money and time as the road and property is being damaged, and we need to rescue cars very often,” Celine says, adding that despite all their efforts to restrict the access to tractors, cars still end up using the route because this is the way that Google Maps suggests.



“We have put up signs, but as Google ONLY shows this route, people remove barriers (only temporary ones as we need to pass with our tractor and ATV) and signs to get to their destination and discover 5 meters later that they are unable to drive and need rescue,” the post continues.



While drivers do risk their lives using this road, a fully paved route is also available to reach the same destination, only that Google Maps allegedly suggests the tractor one because it’s faster.



Most likely, it’s now just a matter of time until Google fixes the navigation directions and updates the road to indicate it’s not suitable for cars.



