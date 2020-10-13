After Android Auto, CarPlay Also Hitting the Baffling 100% Battery Bug

While CarPlay is generally considered the more stable and refined alternative to Android Auto, this doesn’t always mean that it’s the better choice too. And what’s more, CarPlay sometimes hits exactly the same problems as Android Auto.
This is the case of a bug that’s allegedly causing CarPlay to disconnect all of a sudden when the iPhone reaches a 100 percent battery level while driving.
In other words, if you connect your iPhone to the car and start driving, the moment a full charge is completed, CarPlay just disconnects, and bringing things back to normal isn’t necessarily the most convenient thing to do, simply because it involves rebooting the phone completely. And even so, only Bluetooth connects after a reboot, and wired CarPlay sometimes fails to work until the head unit itself is rebooted too.
“I have been having issues like this since migrating to iOS 14, but never considered that battery charging could be part of the issue. I have since noticed that when my phone is at 100%, this issue shows up regularly, and when I’m not at 100% I rarely have issues,” one user explains on reddit.
The big problem for users hitting this odd behavior with wired CarPlay is that their iPhones are automatically getting a charge when plugged in. So theoretically, you can’t prevent an iPhone from reaching the 100% battery level, especially during a long drive.
If the whole thing sounds familiar to you, it’s because users on Android Auto have been struggling with a similar problem since the fall of 2019. While several workarounds have already been provided, the bug is yet to get a full fix, so theoretically, both Android Auto and CarPlay are now suffering from the same baffling issue that nobody can explain.
In the Apple ecosystem, the cause seems to be a little bit clearer: the iOS 14 update that the company shipped in September is likely the culprit, so theoretically, those sticking with the previous version of the OS should be on the safe side for now.
