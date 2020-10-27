Chevrolet Camaro Z28 "Boost Master" Flexes Twin-Turbo Muscle

The second iteration of the Chevrolet Camaro was built between 1970 and 1981 and the model used as a base for the wild rendering we have here comes from the final years of the muscle car.
The color-coded (at least in factory trim) front and rear urethane bumpers we see here were part of the 1978 model year facelift. And we're dealing with a Z28, a badge Chevy had revived for the previous model year, albeit not as a package, but as a standalone performance model.
And while the MY78 Camaro Z28 hood featured a non-functional scoop, this mad pixel portrait does away with all that. Instead of the said element, we find a massive power dome that accommodates a monster of a V8 - if you're not a purist, this is rather reassuring, especially since the factory Z28 from the said year is animated by an LM1 5.7-liter V8 producing 185 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque.
To make sure the upgrade is worth it, the new motor, whose exact nature isn't specified, works with a pair of turbos that penetrate the hood.
Given all the extra muscle, it was only normal for new wheels to be installed. And the setup we have here, which involves sporty-looking steeling wrapped in meaty slicks, links this virtual build to the world of NASCAR.
In the name of overall balance, the nose of the car features a revised lower fascia, with an air dam taking center stage. Nevertheless, the posterior appears unchanged, even though the ducktail-style spoiler might've gained an inch.
Digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who is responsible for this work, hasn't included dedicated interior "shots". Even so, we can see the cabin is decorated with a roll cage. You know, just in case the relationship between the V8, the fat tires and the asphalt doesn't go as planned.
Now, if you happen to be seeking an even more extreme take on the matter, the renderings in the second Instagram post below should cater to your needs. That's because this take adds a widebody, while bringing the Camaro Z28 much closer to the road.
Now, if you happen to be seeking an even more extreme take on the matter, the renderings in the second Instagram post below should cater to your needs. That's because this take adds a widebody, while bringing the Camaro Z28 much closer to the road.