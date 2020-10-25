This Superyacht is Designed for an Oil-Sheikh - Arabian Luxury and a Mosque

5 Honda Celebrates 30 Years of the NSX Sports Car in 30 Special Ways

4 Unexpected Engine Swap, But This E30 BMW Does Have the Proper JDM / Euro Flair

1 Bolt Motor Strikes Again with This Bespoke Honda CB750

More on this:

Honda Australia Discontinues NSX Hybrid Supercar After Only 9 Sales

A very different animal compared to the first generation, the Gen 2 NSX isn’t doing too hot in terms of sales. Honda’s Australian division, for example, decided to discontinue the hybrid supercar after merely 9 units were sold in this part of the world. 20 photos



420,000 AUD or 300,000 USD at current exchange rates is too much to digest, and for that kind of money, you can pick the McLaren 570S with a few options on deck. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD also happens to be an inspired choice, and lest we forget, the RHD C8 Corvette is due next year at a more competitive starting price.



“It won’t be the last car to leave Honda Australia’s showrooms, though.” According to the cited publication, the Japanese automaker is also pulling the plug on the City four-door sedan and Jazz hatchback. The thing is, there are far more changes ahead.



In addition to leaving F1 at the end of 2021 and restructuring production plants and supply chains worldwide, Honda will shift to an agency-style business model in Australia that will trouble many dealers. The transition promises “a simpler and more transparent experience” to customers by “removing some of the pressure and anxiety sometimes associated with the purchase of a new vehicle.”



Turning our attention back to the



To understand just how badly Honda is doing in Australia, Porsche sold 62 units of the 911 last month, Ferrari moved 25 cars, and Aston Martin found 9 customers. Given these figures, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the NSX has outstayed its welcome. The automaker deleted the NSX from the local website “a number of weeks ago,” and a spokesperson confirmed to Whichcar.com.au that you can no longer order this model in The Oz. Part of the reason for this pitiful exit is – of course – the price tag.420,000 AUD or 300,000 USD at current exchange rates is too much to digest, and for that kind of money, you can pick the McLaren 570S with a few options on deck. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD also happens to be an inspired choice, and lest we forget, the RHD C8 Corvette is due next year at a more competitive starting price.“It won’t be the last car to leave Honda Australia’s showrooms, though.” According to the cited publication, the Japanese automaker is also pulling the plug on the City four-door sedan and Jazz hatchback. The thing is, there are far more changes ahead.In addition to leaving F1 at the end of 2021 and restructuring production plants and supply chains worldwide, Honda will shift to an agency-style business model in Australia that will trouble many dealers. The transition promises “a simpler and more transparent experience” to customers by “removing some of the pressure and anxiety sometimes associated with the purchase of a new vehicle.”Turning our attention back to the NSX , care to guess why it’s so expensive in the Land Down Under? Enter the luxury car tax, which has been bumped to AUD 68,740 for normal vehicles and AUD 77,565 for fuel-efficient vehicles. To the point, you pay 33 percent for every dollar your car costs above those amounts to the government.To understand just how badly Honda is doing in Australia, Porsche sold 62 units of the 911 last month, Ferrari moved 25 cars, and Aston Martin found 9 customers. Given these figures, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the NSX has outstayed its welcome.