Bolt Motor Strikes Again with This Bespoke Honda CB750

At this point, it’s quite safe to say the Spanish moto gurus over at Arián Campos’ Bolt Motor Co. mean business. In the past, we’ve explored a coupe of this firm’s magnificent feats, namely their reborn 1989 Yamaha RD 350 YPVS F2 , and one drool-worthy creature that revolves around Ducati’s ferocious Monster S2R Look, I absolutely dig BMC’s surreal works of two-wheeled art! Ever since I featured that glorious YPVS-based entity, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the workshop’s social media profiles to stay up to date with their latest builds. A few days ago, I was truly delighted to find a fresh mechanical masterpiece from the Bolt Motor crew in my news feed.This time around, the project in question (dubbed #BOLT35 ) started out as a regular CB750 from Honda’s revered range. The wizards kicked things off by fabricating a bespoke subframe, which supports a vintage two-seater leather saddle. Campos’ pros went about upholstering this gorgeous item in-house. The unique subframe also hosts a hand-crafted electrics box that fills most of the space beneath the seat pan.Additionally, the team outsourced a CB750 Four K2’s retro-style fuel tank and tweaked it to fit on the bike’s stock frame. As soon as they had this module sitting right, BMC proceeded to install a Renthal handlebar that wears a pair of Biltwell Kung Fu grips and bar-end turn signals from Motogadget’s catalog.A new LED headlight unit is hugged by a custom 3D printed housing, while a Daytona gauge cluster is conveniently attached to CB750’s top clamp. On the opposite end, you will find an LED taillight and a one-off license plate holder that houses a set of rear turn signals.In terms of performance enhancements, the powerplant was thoroughly refurbished, receiving retuned carburetors and an aftermarket four-into-two exhaust system from SuperTrapp. Lastly, the rear suspension received dual Hagon Nitro shock absorbers and the forks were honored with a comprehensive rebuild. The rims are enveloped in high-performance Avon AV54 Trailrider rubber.All things considered, #BOLT35 is a genuine testament to Bolt Motor’s outstanding abilities!