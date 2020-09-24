Get to Know the 2020 Ford Performance Puma ST in Exactly 11:06 Minutes

Because we know time is the most important modern currency, we bundled together just a little over eleven minutes of 2021 Ford Puma ST footage to satisfy your thirst for knowledge. As such, you can get to know a little better Ford Performance’s first-ever sport utility vehicle dedicated to the European market. And, at the end, we believe some Blue Oval fans might even feel a little jealous for not getting the hot crossover on the U.S. side of the Atlantic as well.

88 photos