Ford's Active Drive Assist Coming Not Just on Mach-E, But Also 2021 F-150

While it’s certainly a lot calmer in recent months, the autonomous vehicle segment wasn't abandoned by automakers – not after investing billions in research and development. Hot on the announcement that it’s already testing on the road its fourth-generation self-driving vehicle alongside Argo AI, Ford is also revealing more details on one of its production-intent counterparts, the Active Drive Assist technology.
Naturally, it’s not as advanced as the one present on the Escape Hybrid prototype used by the partners (see it do its autonomous thing in the video embedded below), but Ford promised an advanced hands-free driving assist technology for some time already. With some caveats, of course.
Well, now we know the exact models that will receive it first, how much it costs, and a little more about its limitations. The Active Drive Assist (ADA) feature will be part of the company’s signature Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology suite, offered initially on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E fully electric SUV (we already knew that) and America’s best-selling truck, the upcoming 2021 F-150 (surprise, surprise!).
Now, before we get to the sensitive area of pricing, let’s set the record straight on the limitations. This is because Ford is taking aim at GM’s Super Cruise instead of Tesla’s semi-autonomous, revealing the new ADA will enable “hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Zones that make up over 100,000 miles of North American roads.”
Given that we’re dealing with a software technology that can be upgraded over time in OTA (over-the-air) fashion, the company promises it will quickly ramp up the zones count, as it expects deliveries of around 100,000 units of the F-150 and Mach-E in the first year of availability alone.
As far as pricing is concerned, it’s a bit complicated, as it’s either standard or “a relatively affordable option for certain” versions of the pickup truck and electric SUV. Plus, the technology will become available during the third quarter of next year, as an OTA, even though it can be equipped on vehicles that go on sale later this year.
For the F-150, the Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 package ($1,595) will include Active Drive Assist. The package is a standard fixture on the F-150 Limited and optional for the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trims.
The Mustang Mach-E is getting ADA for free on the CA Route 1, Premium and First Edition versions, while those going for the Select grade need to shell out $3,200 for the Comfort and Technology package, which also includes the new driver assist feature.
Also, both models that are bought by early adopters at launch need to be equipped with certain hardware elements to enable ADA – such as “forward-facing camera and radar sensors” that are part of the Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package. Then, the software is offered for $600 through an OTA (includes three years of service).
Those who wait a little longer and place an order for either models during the second half of 2021, will be spared a little bit of hassle as the company will include both the hardware and software in the upcoming Ford Co-Pilot Active 2.0 package.
