Ford Escape Crashing into Stranger's Pool Makes Strong Case for Concrete Fences

If your next contractor pitches concrete barriers around the pool, they're not trying to rip you off but might be genuinely concerned about your safety. How's that, you ask?
Well, imagine going for a swim or just relaxing on a floating mattress with a nice drink in hand, only to see an SUV breaking through the fence and heading your way at way too great speed to be able to brake in time. A pretty nightmarish scenario, wouldn't you say? Hell, we'll make it even worse: on its way to the pool, it also runs over your barbeque grill.
Nightmarish, yes, but not very likely, you'll say. We bet that's what the lady in the video below would have said the day before what you're about to see happened. An out-of-control Ford Escape SUV ran through her yard, over her picket fence, and straight into her still-under-construction pool. Luckily, nobody was using it at the time, but it was apparently filled with water.
The water part is important because had it been empty, both the Escape and the pool itself would have suffered much greater damage. Not that this wasn't a costly blunder as it is. The woman talks about $50,000 worth of damages, though we feel like that might be a little too high (could she have meant "fifteen" and not "fifty"?).
The accident reportedly happened at 4 A.M., which raises the chances of either fatigue or various substances being the reason behind the crash. She doesn't comment on any of that, but she does reveal the driver did not have insurance, which obviously complicates things.
To her credit, for someone who was awakened at four in the morning by a vehicle taking a swim in the pool she most likely hadn't yet tried because it was still under construction, she seems to take everything quite well. She even feels the need to explain why they drained the water in the pool - it's not like anyone was going to swim around with that thing in it.
As for the Escape, expect to see it pop up on craigslist in "top-notch condition". Well, at least now if somebody complains about the size of its tailpipe, it can honestly scream "I was in the pool, I was in the pool!", though potential customers might not like hearing that.
