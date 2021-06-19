Restored 1974 Norton Commando 850 Is Searching for The Caring Owner It Deserves

The Quattro Spyder Turns 30 and We Still Can’t Forgive Audi for Not Releasing It

This two-wheeled artifact literally looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line. 32 photos



If you’ve been searching for the opportunity to get your hands on one such creature, this might just be your lucky day. The bike you’re seeing in these photos is a reconditioned 1974 model from Norton’s legendary Commando 850 range, and it’s going under the hammer on



In stock form, the Commando’s air-cooled 829cc parallel-twin mill is capable of summoning up to 60 ponies at optimal rpm. The engine’s force is routed to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about the machine’s powertrain characteristics, let’s examine the restoration work applied to this particular entity.



For starters, its bodywork was enveloped in a fresh coat of black paint and gold accents, while the frame has been powder-coated to keep things looking clean. After polishing the aluminum components to a mirror finish, the current owner went about installing a pair of round bar-end mirrors, rear-mounted foot pegs from Tarozzi and a modern steering damper.



Commando 's hoops were rebuilt using new spokes and rims, which sport Avon RoadRider rubber on both ends. An assortment of higher-spec goodies have also been fitted to the twin-cylinder powerplant, such as oversized pistons, an Alton electric starter and revised carbs. Lastly, the gearbox was refurbished to further optimize the beast's performance.

