5 2022 Porsche 911 Costs at Least $101k in U.S., GT3 Bonanza Starts at $161,100

4 Android Auto Now Available in More Cars as Over 60 Brands Officially Support It

Jerry Seinfeld Bids Farewell to His Unique $449,890 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Three years after Porsche facelifted the 991, the 991.2 welcomed the GT3 RS at the Geneva Motor Show. Jerry Seinfeld owns an example of the corner-carving sports car, and his 911 is unique in terms of color. 7 photos



Offered with only 1,582 miles (2,546 kilometers) on the clock, the



Offered by auction house



Capable of revving to 9,000 rpm although maximum torque and power are developed at 6,000 and 8,250 rpm, the GT3 RS is equipped with the seven-speed PDK rather than the six-speed manual transmission. Be that as it may, the dual-clutch option shifts much quicker than a three-pedal transmission.



100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.2 seconds is admirable even by modern standards, especially for a rear-wheel-drive sports car. Top speed? Make that 312 kph (194 mph) with the rear wing in place, thank you!



Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic is how the finish is called, and you certainly know it from the 918 Spyder. The paint-to-sample hue makes this 911 very special indeed, but the list of goodies doesn’t end here. Priced at $187,500 excluding optional extras, the window sticker for chassis number WP0AF2A92GS193911 reads $449,890 because Jerry spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on goodies that include the front axle lift, carbon-ceramic brakes, the Sport Chrono package, all-LED lighting, and the extended-range fuel tank.Offered with only 1,582 miles (2,546 kilometers) on the clock, the GT3 RS doesn’t have a rear wing because Jerry wanted his pride and joy to hark back to the duck-tailed 911s from the olden days. Of course, the sale includes the factory-issue wing if the next owner prefers it. Kept in air-conditioned garages in New York and California since the very beginning, the one-off sports car is also rocking paint protection film from Suntek for additional peace of mind.Offered by auction house Bonhams with an estimate that ranges between $290,000 and $330,000 excluding the buyer’s premium of eight percent, the 911 has been thoroughly serviced by Canepa two years ago. A collector-grade machine in every respect, the GT3 RS before your eyes is hiding a 4.0-liter boxer under the hood. Based on the competition-spec motor used in the GT3 Cup, GT3 R, and RSR racing cars, the free-breathing lump develops a whopping 514 horsepower (520 PS) and 343 pound-feet (465 Nm).Capable of revving to 9,000 rpm although maximum torque and power are developed at 6,000 and 8,250 rpm, the GT3 RS is equipped with the seven-speed PDK rather than the six-speed manual transmission. Be that as it may, the dual-clutch option shifts much quicker than a three-pedal transmission.100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.2 seconds is admirable even by modern standards, especially for a rear-wheel-drive sports car. Top speed? Make that 312 kph (194 mph) with the rear wing in place, thank you!