2022 Porsche 911 Targa GTS Prototype Is Also a 992 Facelift Mule

Porsche has a very odd way of testing near-production prototypes on public roads, most of the cars being either poorly camouflaged or completely naked. 16 photos



With the new



This time in Targa specification, a completely nude 911 GTS prototype was recently spotted cold-weather testing in the northern parts of Sweden, but the most interesting parts about the car are not actually in full view.



Look closely in some of the adjacent photos and you will notice that the entire dashboard is covered up, which can only mean two things.



First of all, the 992 in GTS-spec, whether we’re talking about the Carrera or the Targa, will be officially unveiled rather sooner than later, with a Summer 2021 debut more than likely.



Second of all, a covered dash can only imply that



In other words, this is not only a non-camouflaged Porsche 911 Targa GTS but also a testing mule for the 992 revamp.



According so some well-placed whistleblowers, the Neunelfer 992 facelift will get an all-new interior, partly based on the one found in the Taycan and the



It's the technical side that will get the biggest updates, with all base engines expected to feature a mild-hybrid system for the first time ever, as a stop gap toward a full-hybrid 911 that has been postponed for a generation. Take this last bit of information with a pinch of salt though, as Porsche could simply just recalibrate the ECU of the existing twin-turbo flat-six engines to meet the new Euro 7 emission standards.