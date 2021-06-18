The First 2021 Ford Bronco Dealer Demo Vehicle Is a Two-Door Big Bend Sasquatch

Instead of a fully-loaded First Edition or a barebones Base model with the Sasquatch Package, the first 2021 Ford Bronco mannequin comes in the guise of a Big Bend with off-road bits and Carbonized Gray paint. Pictured at Yark Ford in Ohio, this fellow is certain to fetch a lot of money after the demo period is over and the dealership is allowed to sell it for big money.
We’ve already talked about Bronco Sport retail units marked up by $10,000, but the body-on-frame Bronco is a wholly different affair. Back in April, a would-be owner listed two models for $80,000 and $90,000, respectively, on Facebook Marketplace although their MSRPs are $49,475 and $61,605.
The Big Bend photographed by Bronco6G forum member Alpha1_Silverback retails from $33,385 excluding destination charge for the two-door body style. The Sasquatch Package adds $4,995 to the tally while the modular front bumper costs $825 at the moment of reporting. $795 LED r ound headlamps with LED signature lighting also need to be mentioned, along with a $595 trailer tow hitch receiver complemented by four- and seven-pin prewiring.
It's impossible to tell if we're dealing with a seven-speed manual, 10-speed automatic, 2.3-liter EcoBoost, or the 2.7-liter engine option, but you get the idea. Even though it’s the next trim after the Base, this Big Bend costs quite a few dollar bills including the $1,495 destination and $645 acquisition fees.
Be that as it may, Ford is reveling in 125,000 firm orders for the mid-size Bronco with next-generation Ranger underpinnings. The biggest nemesis of the Jeep Wrangler isn’t going to stop here, though, because the Blue Oval is currently developing the Warthog off-road trim level with 37-inch rubber hooves and a plug-in hybrid turbocharged engine. Not long after those, the EV is certain to raise a few eyebrows just like the F-150 Lightning did.
