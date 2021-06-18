The First 2021 Ford Bronco Dealer Demo Vehicle Is a Two-Door Big Bend Sasquatch

Instead of a fully-loaded First Edition or a barebones Base model with the Sasquatch Package, the first 2021 Ford Bronco mannequin comes in the guise of a Big Bend with off-road bits and Carbonized Gray paint. Pictured at Yark Ford in Ohio, this fellow is certain to fetch a lot of money after the demo period is over and the dealership is allowed to sell it for big money.

12 photos