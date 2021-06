The First 2021 Ford Bronco Dealer Demo Vehicle Is a Two-Door Big Bend Sasquatch

EV

We’ve already talked about Bronco Sport retail units marked up by $10,000 , but the body-on-frame Bronco is a wholly different affair. Back in April, a would-be owner listed two models for $80,000 and $90,000 , respectively, on Facebook Marketplace although their MSRPs are $49,475 and $61,605.The Big Bend photographed by Bronco6G forum member Alpha1_Silverback retails from $33,385 excluding destination charge for the two-door body style. The Sasquatch Package adds $4,995 to the tally while the modular front bumper costs $825 at the moment of reporting. $795 LED r ound headlamps with LED signature lighting also need to be mentioned, along with a $595 trailer tow hitch receiver complemented by four- and seven-pin prewiring.It's impossible to tell if we're dealing with a seven-speed manual, 10-speed automatic, 2.3-liter EcoBoost, or the 2.7-liter engine option, but you get the idea. Even though it’s the next trim after the Base, this Big Bend costs quite a few dollar bills including the $1,495 destination and $645 acquisition fees.Be that as it may, Ford is reveling in 125,000 firm orders for the mid-size Bronco with next-generation Ranger underpinnings. The biggest nemesis of the Jeep Wrangler isn’t going to stop here, though, because the Blue Oval is currently developing the Warthog off-road trim level with 37-inch rubber hooves and a plug-in hybrid turbocharged engine. Not long after those, theis certain to raise a few eyebrows just like the F-150 Lightning did.