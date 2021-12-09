Ford Bronco Looks Marvelous With SoFloJeeps Stallion Slantback Top

For the time being, the Bronco is available with many roof options. The aftermarket knows that customers want a few more choices, which brings us to Florida-based SoFloJeeps that gave us the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6.
South Florida Jeeps is trying to lure in Bronco customers with the Stallion Slantback, a fiberglass composite top with plexiglass windows. Designed to fit the four-door Base all the way to the Outer Banks trim level, the fastback-styled top costs $9,250 plus shipping. Black is the only standard color, which is why a different hue is certain to bring the total price to $10,000.
As you can tell from the pictured Bronco, the Stallion Slantback is a high-quality option that also happens to improve the no-nonsense design of the body-on-frame utility vehicle. Be that as it may, this Bronco-specific top is the most expensive one yet considering that Ford asks $695 for the MIC.
The crazy numbers don’t end here, though. The first Bronco with a factory-installed snorkel and winch is expected next summer in the guise of the Everglades, named as such after the Everglades National Park in Florida.
This well-equipped trim level will be complemented by a costlier and more capable sibling for the 2023 model year, the long-awaited Bronco Raptor. The go-anywhere model will feature beefier everything, including the largest engine in the lineup. The most likely candidate is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 of the Explorer ST modified for this application, but alternately, there is hearsay about the 3.5-liter V6 in the F-150 Raptor.
The latter seems like wishful thinking because the F-150 Raptor is a halo vehicle for the Ford Motor Company. But on the other hand, the upcoming F-150 Raptor R with the Predator supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500 could incentivize the Blue Oval to shoehorn the 3.5 in the Bronco Raptor.
Sometime during the 2023 model year, the Bronco is also scheduled to receive modular painted hard tops for the two- and four-door body styles.
