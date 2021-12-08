Ford's CEO Says That Maverick Might Spin Off Into a New Brand With More Models

Ford is continuing to plan for the future and one possible route is a whole new brand under its Maverick name. Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, recently hinted at a whole new set of vehicles under that brand that he calls a "new franchise".
The comments come from an interview Farley did with Automotive News in which he said "I think Maverick will be a new franchise... It's a $20,000 hybrid vehicle and the response has been completely out of control. Could we make other affordable vehicles as a Maverick family? Yes, of course we could."
Almost comically, Ford themselves declined to comment on those remarks. Nevertheless, it makes quite a bit of sense when we look at the entire Ford lineup today.
Of course, Mustang has spun off into a pseudo brand that encompasses the sports car and the EV crossover. Despite many hardcore fans bemoaning that move, it's clearly been a winner for the Blue Oval.
Then there's the Bronco which is a smash hit that Ford can't make enough of. It features both the mainstream off-roader and the Bronco Sport, an Escape based crossover that's better off-road than seems possible.
While Raptor isn't its own brand as of right now, it's clear that it's a special trim that will soon be applied to both the F-150 and the Bronco. So Ford isn't afraid to peel parts of its lineup away from the main brand itself if they can flourish on their own.
That's where the Maverick seems to be headed now too. It's probably the most lauded small truck on the market and completely stole the thunder from the Hyundai Santa Cruz. It also features great fuel economy and a killer entry price. That hybrid-based economy does seem like an attractive niche.
It would easily differentiate itself from the Raptor and Bronco side of the family while also not being entirely Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning either. What do you think? Should the Maverick get its own family or stay as a one-make compact pickup?
