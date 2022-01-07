For Around $50K, You Can Live Anywhere You Want With a Custom IS4800 Tiny House

That's what we'll be looking at today, a tiny house from Aussieland's Designer Tiny Eco Homes (DTCH), known as the IS4800; "IS" stands for Independent Series. Just "IS" alone should be enough to tell you everything you need to know about this mobile home: independence.
If you've never heard of DTCH, not a problem. By the time you're done reading this piece, you'll have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this crew. They've been around since 2010 when Grant Emans decided he's the man for the tiny house movement. Since then, this crew has become a staple of the Australian community, even offering three units to the Salvation Army to aid in the fight against homelessness. Good folks, I'd say.
As for the business aspect of tiny living, IS4800 is the most affordable tiny house from this crew, coming in with a starting price of 70,000 AUD, which is roughly 50,098 USD (at current exchange rates). Not bad at all, considering you're receiving much more than a standard RV, you're buying a mini home.
As for the inside of IS4800, it has absolutely everything you could need to live a full off-grid life. If you haven't ruffled through the image gallery yet, now's the time to do so.
The interior of IS4800 is one that guests will find well-lit, both by natural light, made possible by large windows all around and an overhead skylight, plus the inclusion of LED lighting.
To the left of the entrance, a door separates the bathroom from the rest of the home. DCTH adds a shower with a sliding glass door, a flushing toilet, vanity with sink, and linen rails in this space. A lateral window helps aerate the space.
At the opposite end of the home and to the right of the entrance, you'll be able to find a bedroom nestled underneath three large windows, offering you a 270-degree view of the world around you. A queen bed and more storage underneath is about all that IS4800 will be giving you.
safety switch, but you can also ask DCTH to throw in a solar trailer with an extensive array to power your entire lifestyle, possibly your neighbor's too. DCTH has trailers with four 370-watt panels or trailers with six 370-watt panels.
Need I mention that there are also countless options offered? All for an extra buck, of course. Or the fact that for an extra 10,000 AUD (7,154 USD), you can opt for a slightly more flexible IS4800 that can sleep up to three because of a loft bedroom, is taller, and features a dining room, among other extras.
One thing I enjoyed about this tiny home is how clean-cut and straightforward it is, all the while giving you a suitable space to live and carry out your off-grid activities. It's modern, looks good, and has just about all you need, and for quite a low price. Something to consider if ever in the tiny home market. Just don't forget the shipping costs.
