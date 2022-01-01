Customized Tiny Home Has an Interesting Layout and Plenty of Space, Including a Dog Loft

autoevolution
While tiny houses force you to reprioritize and really put some thought into how you’re going to make the best of every inch of space, more and more people look at them as an escape from the urban bustle. Living tiny has become a global trend, and some of these downscaled constructions can be a real source of inspiration for those who are flirting with the idea of making the switch. Anna & Nick’s tiny home in North Carolina is one such build.

Living in a tiny home comes with many benefits. First of all, most of them are motorhomes, houses on wheels, or whatever you like to call them. This means they are mobile, easy to transport and relocate, which gives you the freedom to live anywhere you want to. How cool is it to be able to take your home with you (literally) every time you want to travel somewhere?

Most tiny homes are also affordable to build and live in, allowing you to significantly cut costs on your bills. Less space means less energy required, whether we’re talking about heating it, cooling it, and so on.

Mint Tiny House is a Canadian company in business since 2014. Its tiny house RVs and Park models are shipped all across Canada and the U.S. The company has three models to choose from: the Napa Edition, Loft Edition, and Canada Goose, with the most affordable one being the Napa, starting at approximately $94,000. The most expensive one is the Canada Goose model, which starts at around $123,000. 

Anna & Nick’s tiny home, which is featured on Tiny House Giant Journey's YouTube channel, is made by this company and is currently located in Mills River, North Carolina, at the Acony Bell Tiny House Community. In their five years of marriage, they’ve already changed seven addresses, but they’re now hoping this tiny house will make any transition easier. Built by Mint, this house has been interestingly customized to meet the couple's needs, featuring an unusual layout. 

It offers 375 sq ft (34.8 sq m) of space, including the lofts. It measures 36 x 8.5 ft (approximately 11 x 2.5 m) and has one ground floor bedroom, two lofts upstairs, and two bathrooms, or one and a half to be more precise. But one of the best features of it is the generous outdoor space, with this construction including a huge porch that’s about half the size of the entire house.

Anna and Nick’s Mint tiny house was customized according to their needs. The first room you walk into is the living room, which is equipped with a full-size house pullout sofa. There’s a projector on the wall and a large window behind the sofa.

A tiny bathroom is located on the left, with a toilet, a washer, and a slide-out work desk on top of it, which is kind of weirdly placed in our humble opinion.

Climbing a ladder (also on the left) takes you to a small space upstairs which comes with a keyboard, as both owners like to play the piano. It is also great for storage.

Back on ground level, you’ve got the fully equipped galley style kitchen on the right, with lots of counter space, because the couple cooks a lot. There are plenty of drawers and a dedicated space for trash and recycling. The house also comes with a generous pantry and a large dishwasher, which is a less common amenity for tiny homes.

The main bathroom is located on the right and comes with a flush toilet, a shower, and a set of stairs with storage built into them. The stairs take you to the lofts. One of them comes with a spacious, comfortable bed, windows on both sides, a skylight, and storage space.

The other one currently serves as a space for Anna and Nick’s two dogs, but it would also be big enough to fit a queen-size bed in.

Back to the main bedroom downstairs, it comes with an enormous king bed with storage space underneath, and a door that leads to the porch, in case you want to get there from inside the house.

The deck comes with a roof, a couch made from a tub, and a three-seater on the other side. The two have also put together a small garden outside where they plan to grow plants and vegetables. There’s also a shed behind the house, where the two keep their bikes.

While the couple doesn’t mention how much the tiny house cost them, they did say they’re still paying for it in installments for a few more years. You can take a virtual tour of it in the video below.

Video thumbnail
