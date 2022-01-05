1969 International School Bus Is Now a Rustic, Retro Tiny Home Where Time Stood Still

This incredibly cute tiny home will make you reminisce about your childhood school days with sweet nostalgia. Based on a 1969 International Loadstar 1600 school bus, this converted vehicle is now a retro, rustic home on wheels ready to host tourists from all over the world.
If you’re ever in Sooke, British Columbia, looking for a place to stay, you should check to see if Miranda’s Old School BnB Sooke is available. Located off the Galloping Goose Trail, in a rural residential area near Sooke, at a 30-minute drive from Victoria, this tiny house is listed on Airbnb (you'll see the price once you add your check-in/check-out dates.)
The surroundings are just as alluring as the guest house itself, with pristine forests, stunning beaches, refreshing lakes, and rivers, as described by the owner in the ad.
Measuring approximately 19 ft (5.7 m) in length, 7.5 ft (2.2 m) in width, and with a height of just 5’10” (1.55 m), the Old School BnB Sooke has a protective roof over its head, which also covers the gorgeous, little deck outside. The porch comes with lighting and seating. There’s also a propane BBQ outside, a hammock, trees, and plenty of vegetation surrounding the bus.
Once you set foot inside the converted school bus, you enter a magical, simpler, retro world with no Wi-Fi, an old-school design, retro furniture and appliances. You get all the basics inside but you get to take a break from all the digital madness, with the owner clearly specifying that even though it is equipped with the essentials, this is still more of an outhouse.
Miranda says it used a lot of reclaimed and salvaged materials and items (including a chandelier found at the side of the road) for the tiny house, which features a spacious, comfy queen size bed, a stand-up shower where the driver's cab used to be, a composting toilet, a sink with hot running water, a propane fireplace heater, a kitchenette, a top workspace, and a sitting area, to name its most important features. Wooden benches are used for both seating purposes as well as for storage.
And because it is supposed to kick it old school, your entertainment needs are fulfilled by books, cards, and board games. Guests can also write letters (yes, real ones, using paper and a pen!).
You can take a better look at the Old School BnB Sooke tiny home in the YouTube video below, posted by Exploring Alternatives.
