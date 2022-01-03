Over $5K Gets You Five Days of Treatment on the "Exclusive" Lilypad Floating Villa

What you're looking at is a rentable establishment from out in Australia. I know, I know, there are so many floating homes that you just wouldn't know where to start. Well, got to start somewhere, why not some place exotic to most of us?
Well, down in Aussieland, Palm Beach, to be precise, you're able to rent Lilypad for no more than 4,300 AUD (3,114 USD at current exchange rates) for a two-night stay during peak season. Yes, it may sound like a whole lot, but it's a villa, and, a bit unlike other villas you may have seen on autoevolution, it's a full-service home, meaning you'll be pampered in luxury and style.
For example, if you choose to get yourself the all-inclusive 8,250 AUD (5,933 USD) option, you'll be welcomed by concierge service at a private wharf and offered champagne and a tasting plate. You'll then be transported to your dwelling via a boat tender.
Once you've arrived at Lilypad, you'll have the entire villa all to yourself. But, if you'd like for a specific service to be brought to you, you can opt for that with no problem. For example, you can order seaplane transport, set up luncheon events, and even a day spa experience for up to six people, all without ever having to leave your bed.
everything all sorted out for you. Every morning when you awaken from your slumber, a hot breakfast will be delivered right to your floating doorstep. Lunch and dinner will be selected from an offsite kitchen with seasonally prepared dishes, a great way to try something new.
As for the way the home is set up, imagine a piece of property just floating out at sea; that's exactly what you'll be getting, albeit you'll be floating more along a coastline, where waters aren't as turbulent. Everything seems to be built upon a platform constructed from nothing more than classic pontoon floats. It's upon this platform Lilypad is set.
From here, you'll find a walk-around patio and a large walk-out porch that also allows for access into the home. This is also the area where you'll first step onto Lilypad and may be the place where you spend the most time.
From here, large sliding glass doors allow entry into the home, and what a home. You'll first step foot into the living room with a couch to the right and a fireplace and TV on the left wall. Best of all, this left wall also acts as a barrier for hiding the staircase behind.
Back downstairs, at the very rear of the home, guests will be able to find a bathroom and kitchen setup. Although, if you happen to opt for the all-inclusive packages, meals will be taken care of for you. But if you just want this retreat for yourself and don't have the cash or want for fancy meals, grab a fishing rod and try your luck; just kidding. But, you could very well buy some foods at a local store and whip up your kind of meals, assuming the crew at Lilypad allow for this.
Speaking of whipping up your own meals, back in late September 2020, a fire engulfed this home, rendering it unlivable. However, the owners of this establishment have quickly gotten back on the ball, and you can currently rent Lilypad for whatever plans you may have.
Here's the thing, we're starting to see more and more "exclusive" homes like these with each passing day, but with a five-night stay for over 5,000 USD, there better be more surprises than just a floating home or occasional fire.
