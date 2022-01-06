Forget Rustic Tiny Homes, the Refined Rutledge Shows Off a Full-Size Tub With a View

A renewed sense of freedom is what a lot of people are eager to enjoy these days. Some go for the van life experience, packing their stuff and hitting the road with an RV, while others prefer the cozier feeling of a tiny home on wheels. For those who truly want to feel at home at all times, this new build by Wind River Tiny Homes offers some great ideas.
With a slogan like “Luxury can be affordable,” you can only expect the highest quality from this tiny home brand. Its range of houses is tailored to suit different tastes and needs, but a stylish design and premium amenities are what all the models have in common. This is obvious from the images of the latest project accomplished by Wind River. The company showed it off on its social media platform, and the new Rutledge certainly deserved all that attention.
This 38-foot (11.5 meters) beautiful house is meant for “downsized luxury,” combining the amenities of a traditional home with the advantages of a smaller, mobile dwelling. The first thing to know is that it can sleep up to four people in a spacious master suite and an additional loft. But its most striking features are the one-and-a-half bathrooms. Yes, this is how the brand described them because the main one includes a tub or a shower, while the other one is more like a half bathroom, with a toilet, a sink, and hookups for a washer/dryer combo.
Besides the fact that it boasts two bathrooms, the main one is no ordinary bathroom. It truly is a rare thing to enjoy a bath while admiring the outside view in a tiny home. But the owners of the Rutledge can enjoy their master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, where an elegant tub is the main attraction. And that’s not all. The fully-equipped kitchen also reminds us of a traditional house, with its beautiful countertops, tile backsplash, and sophisticated décor touches.
A certified park model RV, the Rutledge features a hand-built chassis with trailer brakes and highway lighting. Speaking of light, discrete LED ceiling lights, plus numerous sconces, create the perfect atmosphere.
As expected, the Rutledge can be customized, with pricing starting at $135,900. After all, soaking in the tub and admiring the view while also traveling anywhere you want is no small thing.
