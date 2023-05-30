Florida Man Gets Bored of His Dodge Demon, Puts It on the Used Car Market for $550,000

With a half a mil budget to purchase a nice set of wheels, you'd be spoiled for choice. Stuff such as the Lamborghini Aventador comes to mind, as well as the Ferrari 488 Pista. You can buy pretty much any SUV you want, including the big bad Urus or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, if you want to ride in the utmost comfort. Or you could opt for a new Huracan and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 and keep the rest of the money for insurance, maintenance, and gas.
We never thought we'd see a modern muscle car listed for that kind of money in a million years. But here we are, with this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which is on the lookout for a new home. The devilish machine was born in 2018, and it had an asking price of $550,000 at the time of writing. The starting bid was at $400,000, and to no one's surprise, the reserve was not met, and it probably never will.
You see, the usual Dodge Demons that get listed for grabs on the used car market tend to change hands for roughly $200,000. It's not uncommon to see examples that are a bit pricier than that, but at the other end, you will find some that slightly exceed the $100,000 mark. For around $150,000, you can get a barely-driven copy, so it's easy to see why no one sane would pay over half a million dollars for the pictured one.
Located in Dunedin, Florida, this Dodge Demon has 2,400 miles (3,860 km) under its belt and a single owner in the papers. We don't know if the vendor and the one whose name is written on the dotted line are the same person, but at least they have 100% positive feedback. Thus, if you're worried that you might get scammed, well, you will if you decide to pay $550k for this 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but at least you will get the black beast with a touch of yellow, and the Demon Crate, complete with the drag radials for quicker runs at the local strip.
The Challenger SRT Demon uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which can pump out up to 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,042 Nm) of torque. The spec sheet reveals a dizzying 2.3 seconds required to hit 60 mph (97 kph) and 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kph) to deal with the quarter mile. That's if you're not afraid of elbow grease because squeezing everything out of it requires a bit of work, and mastering the thrust takes lots of practice. Just for kicks, we'll wrap it up by reminding you that the original MSRP of this monstrous machine was $96,666.
