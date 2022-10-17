Flight Test Gulfstream G800 Lands in Florida, Expects to Make a Splash at Major Show

It was about a year ago when airplane manufacturer Gulfstream announced the introduction of the G800, the fastest business jet the company ever made, but also the one capable of flying the farthest.
Work on the G800 is progressing at a rapid pace and it’s almost complete, so last week Gulfstream flew the test flight G800 to Orlando, Florida. It landed there to take part, alongside the G280, G500, G600, G650ER, and G700, in the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) event.
The G800 flew for the first time earlier this summer, and from that point forward it spent a lot of hours in the air. During these flights, it proved it could easily reach speeds close to the speed of sound (Mach 0.925), and a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters).
The performances of the plane are not in small part owed to the Rolls-Royce engines that power it. Part of the Pearl family of powerplants, and also used on the G700, they’re potent enough to give the plane the said speed, while at the same time allowing for a five percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to powerplants of similar design.
As per the official specs, the airplane can cover a distance of 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at a speed of Mach 0.85, making it the longest-range business aircraft currently flying.
It can be had in several configurations, the basic one offering three living areas and a dedicated crew compartment. It can generally carry up to 15 passengers, and sleep up to seven if need be. The airplane will be on the table for prices that kick off at over $70 million, but it’s yet to be available to customers.
As for the NBAA-BACE event where the plane can be presently admired, it describes itself as the most important business aviation event of the year. In 2022, it’s taking place over in Orlando, Florida, for the first time in four years, and promises a treat of “single-engine piston aircraft, turboprops, business jets of all sizes, rotorcraft and advanced air mobility aircraft.”
The G800 flew for the first time earlier this summer, and from that point forward it spent a lot of hours in the air. During these flights, it proved it could easily reach speeds close to the speed of sound (Mach 0.925), and a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters).
The performances of the plane are not in small part owed to the Rolls-Royce engines that power it. Part of the Pearl family of powerplants, and also used on the G700, they’re potent enough to give the plane the said speed, while at the same time allowing for a five percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to powerplants of similar design.
As per the official specs, the airplane can cover a distance of 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at a speed of Mach 0.85, making it the longest-range business aircraft currently flying.
It can be had in several configurations, the basic one offering three living areas and a dedicated crew compartment. It can generally carry up to 15 passengers, and sleep up to seven if need be. The airplane will be on the table for prices that kick off at over $70 million, but it’s yet to be available to customers.
As for the NBAA-BACE event where the plane can be presently admired, it describes itself as the most important business aviation event of the year. In 2022, it’s taking place over in Orlando, Florida, for the first time in four years, and promises a treat of “single-engine piston aircraft, turboprops, business jets of all sizes, rotorcraft and advanced air mobility aircraft.”