The Record-Breaking Gulfstream G650 Business Jet Hits Another Milestone

Although all the attention is focused on the fresh G700 and G800, the newest ultra-long-range business jets launched by Gulfstream, it’s good to remember that they owe their capabilities to the heritage of the G650 family. A new milestone reminds us of the G650 and G650ER’s great achievements.
Exactly a decade ago, Gulfstream was launching the G650, certified by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) in September that year, and by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) three months later. Two years later, the G650ER was also certified.
This year marks the production of 500 aircraft from this highly successful family. The 500th unit was recently delivered from the manufacturer’s completions facility in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The G650 brought Gulfstream the coveted Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2014, for great achievements in American aeronautics. The G650ER also holds the world record for the farthest business jet flight in the world, nailed in 2019. That’s when it flew from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona, covering 8,379 nautical miles (9,642 miles/15,518 km) in 15 hours and 23 minutes.
Together, the two versions hold more than 120 city-pair world speed records. They can both reach speeds of up to Mach 0.925 (709 mph/1,142 kph), powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 engines.
The G650ER also boasts a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles/13,890 km) at cruising speed. But the G650 aircraft family isn’t only about top-level performance. It also claims to offer an incredible flight experience for passengers. This includes a cabin with low altitude and reduced noise levels, 16 panoramic windows, high-speed internet connectivity features (some of the fastest in the industry) and an advanced air purifying system.
The 500th G650 jet delivered by Gulfstream also represents a milestone for its collaboration with Rolls-Royce, which is also providing the Pearl 700 engine for the new-generation G700 and G800.
