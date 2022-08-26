Flamingo Tiny House Is Just as Fun and Colorful as It Sounds, a Tropical Heaven

The minimalistic, moody tiny homes located in remote areas where there’s nothing but wild nature are impressive for sure, but sometimes you need a break from all that. As its name suggests, the Flamingo is the polar opposite – colorful, fun, and connected.
Forget off-grid retreats surrounded by wilderness, this cheerful tiny house is all about having fun together and enjoying cocktails on the beach. There’s nothing subtle or shy about the Flamingo, this tropical retreat in Matlacha, Florida. The coral-and-green exterior stands out immediately, with an interior to match – all white and bright, but covered in vibrant decorations inspired by the flamingo theme.
Although it’s so colorful and whimsical that it seems more like the fantasy home of a child, the Flamingo is perfectly suited for living and big enough to accommodate a family. It boasts two queen-sized beds plus a pull-out sofa and a full bathroom.
Plus, the kitchen, although small, is packed with everything you could need, from a fridge and induction cooktops to a microwave and a coffee maker. If you feel like firing up the grill, just step outside – there’s plenty of space for that, plus you’ll get to enjoy the great views.
Even if you just prefer to relax in front of the TV, you’ll still feel like you’re on a tropical island thanks to the fabulous decor of this tiny home that’s truly inspirational. In the evenings, the dock looks like the place to be, perfect for relaxing and admiring the view from the beach.
The Flamingo couldn’t have been alone – it’s joined by other houses that are just as magical, like the Dolphin. They’re all part of the Matlacha Tiny Village that just looks like the ideal tropical vacation resort, without having to actually go to an island.
For more details about the charming Flamingo tiny home, check out Matlacha Tiny Village.
