Meet Mr. Pemberton, a Gorgeous and Practical Toyota Coaster Bus Conversion

The beautiful motorhome we’re about to show you is the couple’s fourth and final conversion project, a 2002 Toyota Coaster minibus that now serves as their tiny house on wheels and is dubbed Mr. Pemberton.
The Toyota Coaster is a popular vehicle for mobile home conversions, with its 22-foot-long (6.8-meter) wheelbase and around 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) height that allows for the installment of all the luxuries of a conventional home for comfort and versatility.
Samantha and Herb purchased Mr. Pemberton in November 2021 and spent three months turning it into a dreamy home for their future adventures on the road. Previously, the 22-seat Coaster minibus was used by a local retirement home for ten years and spent another ten years as a school bus.
The couple got it for AUS$24,000 and invested a further equivalent amount on the conversion. They lived in their friends’ four-car garage for the entire duration of the project and worked full-time on the conversion.
While the outside is quite regular, once you step inside, the gorgeous sage green and white interior design will stop you dead in your tracks. According to the owners, their focus when designing the interior was the grey-green Ikea flatpack kitchen, and everything else was adapted to match it and follow the same design cues. They tried to keep the layout as simple as possible, and everything has a designated space.
The motorhome comes complete with a sleeping area, dreamy kitchen, living/dining area, internal toilet and outside shower, as well as plenty of storage and a fantastic rooftop deck.
The sleeping area is located at the back of the bus and features a comfortable queen-size bed with an innerspring mattress.
The kitchen includes a full-size fridge, a big sink, practical cabinets with large drawers, as well as a microwave tucked away behind the passenger seat. There are also some overhead open shelves for spices and other tidbits.
The couple also owns a vintage caravan, but they decided to build the motorhome as they were aware of the caravan’s limitations, which didn’t allow them the freedom they longed for. The caravan is not designed for off-grid life as it lacks a toilet and shower, so every time they traveled, they needed to find a caravan park to take advantage of amenities and power.
When building the bus conversion, they replaced the entire electrical system so that they can live completely off-grid while on the road. They installed solar panels on the roof to satisfy the bus’s electricity needs, and all their electrical items are hooked up to Bluetooth technology. A freshwater tank was also fitted under the bed.
Mr. Pemberton is currently stationed in Queensland, Australia, and will remain there until its owners get back from a European tour. After that, the minibus conversion is bound to take them on a lap of land Down Under. When they complete the Australian adventure, Samantha and Herb plan to put the house on wheels on sale in late 2023.
The Toyota Coaster is a popular vehicle for mobile home conversions, with its 22-foot-long (6.8-meter) wheelbase and around 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) height that allows for the installment of all the luxuries of a conventional home for comfort and versatility.
Samantha and Herb purchased Mr. Pemberton in November 2021 and spent three months turning it into a dreamy home for their future adventures on the road. Previously, the 22-seat Coaster minibus was used by a local retirement home for ten years and spent another ten years as a school bus.
The couple got it for AUS$24,000 and invested a further equivalent amount on the conversion. They lived in their friends’ four-car garage for the entire duration of the project and worked full-time on the conversion.
While the outside is quite regular, once you step inside, the gorgeous sage green and white interior design will stop you dead in your tracks. According to the owners, their focus when designing the interior was the grey-green Ikea flatpack kitchen, and everything else was adapted to match it and follow the same design cues. They tried to keep the layout as simple as possible, and everything has a designated space.
The motorhome comes complete with a sleeping area, dreamy kitchen, living/dining area, internal toilet and outside shower, as well as plenty of storage and a fantastic rooftop deck.
The sleeping area is located at the back of the bus and features a comfortable queen-size bed with an innerspring mattress.
The kitchen includes a full-size fridge, a big sink, practical cabinets with large drawers, as well as a microwave tucked away behind the passenger seat. There are also some overhead open shelves for spices and other tidbits.
The couple also owns a vintage caravan, but they decided to build the motorhome as they were aware of the caravan’s limitations, which didn’t allow them the freedom they longed for. The caravan is not designed for off-grid life as it lacks a toilet and shower, so every time they traveled, they needed to find a caravan park to take advantage of amenities and power.
When building the bus conversion, they replaced the entire electrical system so that they can live completely off-grid while on the road. They installed solar panels on the roof to satisfy the bus’s electricity needs, and all their electrical items are hooked up to Bluetooth technology. A freshwater tank was also fitted under the bed.
Mr. Pemberton is currently stationed in Queensland, Australia, and will remain there until its owners get back from a European tour. After that, the minibus conversion is bound to take them on a lap of land Down Under. When they complete the Australian adventure, Samantha and Herb plan to put the house on wheels on sale in late 2023.