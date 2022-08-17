This Tiny Home With Front Covered Porch Can Fulfill Your Off-the-Grid Living Dreams

The tiny home movement goes hand in hand with sustainability. That’s why people who choose to downsize often go for a tiny home with off-grid capabilities that allows them to live simpler and focus on the things that really matter.
If you want to fulfill your off-the-grid living dreams, you might want to take a look at this tiny self-sufficient house on wheels. It measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Although this doesn’t sound like much, the home actually has a spacious interior with a loft that includes everything you need to live comfortably.
Moreover, this lovely home features a front covered porch that allows you to enjoy the outdoors whenever you want. There’s space for two chairs and a coffee table. Plus, this area can be used for storing your muddy shoes or boots that you don’t want to take inside.
A sliding glass door opens up to reveal a cozy interior. Right in front of the entryway is the living room, which includes a large couch and a small table that has space underneath for two chairs. Next, you’ll see the kitchen. It’s simple, but it has all the necessary appliances. It is equipped with a stainless steel sink, an apartment-size refrigerator, and a portable induction cooktop.
At the rear is a spacious bathroom that features a generous shower, a nice vanity, a composting toilet, and a large closet. Above this area is the loft. That’s where the master bedroom is located. It’s a light-filled loft that has enough room for a queen-size bed.
Other features included in this 24-ft (7.3-meter) tiny home are a mini-split AC unit and a propane hot water heater. Of course, it also has a customized solar system on the roof that allows dwellers to live off-the-grid whenever they wish.
Recently, the self-sufficient home on wheels was listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $55K. You can check the video down below for a walkthrough of the model.
