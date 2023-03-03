Flame-Spitting Dodge Challenger Is One Egg-Laying Step Away From Becoming a Dragon

Like all V8-powered muscle cars, the range-topping versions of the Dodge Challenger do not need any mods in order to stand out. Nevertheless, the owner of this black copy would beg to disagree, as they have turned their ride into a flame-spitting beast.
Mind you, they’re not tiny flames either, as at a hard push of the loud pedal, the entire back end of the vehicle becomes too hot to handle. But you don’t have to take our word for granted, as you can watch the short clip released online recently by v8videos, which reveals the fire-spitting nature of this otherwise great muscle car.
Before scrolling down and dedicating a few seconds of your life to watching the video, we have to delve a bit into the oily parts of the machine in question, which sports beefed up fenders, so it is likely a Widebody version of the SRT. The exact model is almost impossible to identify due to the filming angle, but whatever it is, one thing is certain: it probably boasts enough grunt to give true supercars a run for their money, as long as we’re talking about straight-line battles obviously.
The most affordable Widebody version of the aging Dodge Challenger still on sale is the R/T Scat Pack. It can be yours from $53,235, with its 485 hp 6.4-liter V8. The SRT Super Stock boasts fender flares too straight from the factory, and it is an $88,745 affair, before destination and dealer fees. In this case, the engine of choice is the famous 6.2-liter supercharged V8, and it is rated at 807 hp. The Jailbreak starts at $86,835, and brings 797 hp to the party, just like the Hellcat Redeye Widebody, which has an $84,745 MSRP attached to it. The normal Hellcat Widebody enjoys ‘only’ 717 hp, and kicks off from $77,535.
Now, as cool as a flame-spitting Challenger may sound to some enthusiasts, it kind of pales in comparison to a properly maintained example that retains the OEM oily bits. We recently crossed paths with one such car, and even if it may look stock at first glance, the truth is that it did feature a modification. We’re talking about the wheels, which were made by Vossen. Named the EVO-5R, they adorn several other machines, from the Porsche 911 and Tesla Model S to the BMW X5 and Audi A6.
If it wasn’t for the Vossen-branded center caps, then chances are not many people would be able to point out that this Hellcat sports something that came from the aftermarket world, and that’s always a win in our book. And it is cars like this one that make us regret the whole ICE-ban trend followed by pretty much the entire automotive industry.
