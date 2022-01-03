Flame-Spitting Ford Mustang Hates Lawns, McLaren P1 Hates Itself in Today's HOT News

The average Ford Mustang can curb wheels like few rides can, and there are tons of videos that show it ‘in action’ at various car meets all over the world. As for this one, well, let’s just say that it has a different ‘ace’ up its sleeve.
At first glance, it doesn’t look that special, yet it certainly sounds the part. As for the icing on the cake, however, in the owner’s vision anyway, that would be a flamethrower kit, because we seriously doubt that anyone can achieve such massive flames without some sort of trickery.
The muscle car was apparently filmed somewhere in the U.S. of A, during a car meet, lighting up the lawn in just a few seconds. The short video was shared online by an Instagram user who goes by the name of billionaire_life.styles and looking to see more footage and/or pics of this white Mustang, which appears to be a GT, presumably with a twin-turbo conversion if the video uploader is right, we went scrolling through their feed, only to find an even more hair-raising clip.
We have no idea where that one was shot, but it shows a McLaren P1 following a Porsche and other exotics, in what appears to be a totally different kind of event. Right off the bat, it’s clear that something’s wrong, as there is a ton of white smoke behind it. As it arrives at a junction, the smoke turns to fire, and that’s when the driver realizes that they have to abandon ship.
Subsequently, they stopped in the middle of the road to exit the (literally) hot British hypercar as quick as they could, as the person holding the camera said ‘s*!t’ before fleeing the scene. Unfortunately, for such a rare beast, built in only 375 copies, fire-related incidents aren’t that uncommon, as a few years ago, another one decided to start a barbecue in the middle of an intersection, in the UK.
The muscle car was apparently filmed somewhere in the U.S. of A, during a car meet, lighting up the lawn in just a few seconds. The short video was shared online by an Instagram user who goes by the name of billionaire_life.styles and looking to see more footage and/or pics of this white Mustang, which appears to be a GT, presumably with a twin-turbo conversion if the video uploader is right, we went scrolling through their feed, only to find an even more hair-raising clip.
We have no idea where that one was shot, but it shows a McLaren P1 following a Porsche and other exotics, in what appears to be a totally different kind of event. Right off the bat, it’s clear that something’s wrong, as there is a ton of white smoke behind it. As it arrives at a junction, the smoke turns to fire, and that’s when the driver realizes that they have to abandon ship.
Subsequently, they stopped in the middle of the road to exit the (literally) hot British hypercar as quick as they could, as the person holding the camera said ‘s*!t’ before fleeing the scene. Unfortunately, for such a rare beast, built in only 375 copies, fire-related incidents aren’t that uncommon, as a few years ago, another one decided to start a barbecue in the middle of an intersection, in the UK.