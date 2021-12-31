Flame-Spitting Nitrous Dodge Demon Drags Tuned Chevy Camaro in Unexpected Run

Anyone who watches closely the ongoing feud between Chevy Camaro, Dodge’s Challenger, and Blue Oval’s Mustang knows very well that currently, it’s a two-way race. So, fans of the GM representative might jump at the chance of redemption.
Currently, Chevrolet’s Camaro is entrenched in a world of sorrow. At least from the sales point of view. Because when the aftermarket realm gets involved, it can easily best any stock GT500 or Demon/Redeye out there. With a “little” help from thorough modifications.
So, it’s no wonder that even older-generation Camaros are easily suspected of being formidable opponents. Even for a heavily modified, nitrous-fed, Whipple supercharged Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. If one follows closely the drag-racing exploits of this flagship muscle car series, it’s possible to have seen before Herman Young and his custom “Soul Snatcher.”
He operates in the 1/8-mile category, most of the time from his hometown dragstrip (Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas). There, he is allegedly not afraid to run against anyone, no matter how tough the opponent might seem at first sight. So, when the crimson fourth-generation Camaro lined up, he knew the owner was fast and even “felt like this race might be a toss-up between us.”
His fans also know that he’s never a man to back down from a race, so he simply decided to give out the best performance possible from the cool, bespoke Dodge Demon. After a short presentation from the 1:12 mark, the regular burnout showcase, and a nitrous spray (or two), it was time to duke it out like there was no tomorrow.
At least for Young and his “Soul Snatcher” Challenger, which even started spitting flames down the runway during the race (which kicks off at the 3:40 mark) just to make sure everyone saw it gave everything. But it was all to no avail. Unbeknownst to Young, the crimson Camaro gave us the most anticlimax conclusion possible... as it never left the start line! Well, that was unexpected.
