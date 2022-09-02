Tuned Corvette C8 Is a Flame-Spitting, Wheelie-Pulling Beast, Sets 1/4-Mile World Record

Does the new-gen Chevy Corvette still keep you up at night? Well, it should, as not only it is the first one ever to feature a rear mid-engine layout, and exotic looks, but it has become quicker than ever.
You’ll only need your complete driving skill set to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds from a standstill in the stock Corvette Stingray, whose 6.2-liter V8 is good for up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when had with the optional performance exhaust system. Top speed is rated at 194 mph (312 kph).
If you want to go even faster, then the Z06 would be a better choice. It revs all the way up to 8,600 rpm, 2,000 rpm higher than the Stingray, and uses a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, with 670 hp bouncing off the walls. The quarter-mile is dealt with in 10.6 seconds, and it carries an MSRP of $105,000, $40,500 more than the base Stingray.
Numerous examples of the C8 Corvette have been modified to the teeth, and the fastest of them all, when it comes to quarter-mile times anyway, bears the signature of Late Model Racecraft. The car in question is being used by the shop to test their 1,500-horsepower package, and boats a twin-turbo setup, as well as many other upgrades, including a few dozen revisions made to the clutch.
The best thing about it is that it will become available to C8 owners looking to make their rides more extreme, and mix it with hypercars. But what about that quarter-mile time that we mentioned above? Well, it makes this particular ‘Vette the quickest of its kind and was obtained over the weekend at the Houston Raceway Park. As you can assume, everything was filmed for the internet to see, and the video, which reveals the jaw-dropping ¼-mile time too, is just one mouse-click away.
