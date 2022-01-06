Five Porsche Cars You Never Knew Existed

The German company built several prototypes over the decades. While most of them didn't go into production, they did help shape forthcoming models.
Likewise, Porsche built a few race cars that aren't as famous as the 917 and 956. Here are five Porsche you may not know about.Porsche 530
Developed and built in 1953, the 530 was essentially a four-seat version of the 356 sports car. It featured a longer wheelbase, longer doors for easier ingress and egress, and a pair of additional seats in the rear.
The 530 was Porsche's first attempt at a four-seat vehicle and an idea that led to the Type 754, which eventually morphed into the iconic 911.Porsche 542
Following Studebaker's negative feedback for the 530, Porsche developed a four-door prototype called the 542. This car had nothing in common with the 356 design-wise and featured a 3.0-liter V6 engine mounted in the front.
Porsche developed both air- and water-cooled versions of the V6 but opted to use the latter.
By then, the concept had already become dated and Studebaker scrapped the idea.Porsche 909 Bergspyder
The 909 Bergspyder was born in 1968 as a hillclimb racer, at a time when Porsche had two consecutive championships in the bag thanks to the 910, 907, and 908.
With Ferrari working on a new lightweight car for the 1968 season, Porsche quickly put together the tiny, spyder-style racer.
Fitted with a 2.0-liter flat-eight engine good for 275 horsepower, the featherweight Bergspyder needed only 2.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start. That's quicker than most modern hypercars.
Raced alongside the old 910, the 909 helped Porsche win its third back-to-back hillclimb championship. The Bergspyder was retired after only one year as the company's final purpose-built hillclimb racer. More than 50 years later and the 909 is still the lightest Porsche ever built.Porsche B32
Okay, the B32 is not technically a Porsche, but the Volkswagen T3 body hides quite a few first-generation 911 components.
It wasn't mind-blowingly powerful at 231 horses, but it was notably quicker than a regular T3.
Porsche reportedly built 15 of these vans, including prototypes, and some were sold to special customers. The remaining haulers were retained to transport Porsche staff.Porsche 984
Developed from 1984 to 1987, the Porsche 984 was originally intended to go into production as a compact and affordable sports car priced from $14,000.
Inspired by both the 928 and the 914, the 984 was set to go on the assembly line when the stock market crash of the 1980s and the company's poor sales forced it into the history books. The idea was revisited in the 1990s when Porsche created the Boxster.
