The Expedition Camper Is the Travel Trailer Prototype That You Can't Have

In searching for a mobile habitat, our journey has taken us to Europe. It's here we find, tucked away in some corner, a crew dubbed as Tiny Camper. With a name like that, you can guess what they specialize in.

23 Dec 2021, 19:42 UTC ·
If you recall Tiny Camper, it's because we've featured one of their works on autoevolution. This time around, we will be looking at the largest and only other travel trailer they produce, Expedition.

Yes, this article will be about an off-road vehicle that's ready to brave just about any weather you can throw at it; however, the manufacturer's website states that it's just a prototype. Maybe that's one of the reasons that you won't find a price for this machine, nor was I able to find a full spec sheet. But, that doesn't stop us from looking at what the future may hold.

Tiny Camper does make a few mentions regarding the size of this camper and what it'll be used for, and that's enough to guide our understanding of Expedition.

Overall, you're looking at a towable with a length of 4,710 mm (185 in), is 2,000 mm (78.8 in) wide, and 2,482 mm (98 in) tall. Clearly, it's not the largest off-road and off-grid trailer you've ever seen, but Tiny Camper does state that it can sleep up to five people. I'm not sure how that happens, seeing as how there are no images of the interior, but a mattress with dimensions of 1,895 mm (75 in) x 2,000 mm (79 in) sounds enormous; that's nearly as big as the trailer itself.

While there's no mention of a frame, we are told that Expedition includes 25 mm (1 in) fiberglass composite insulation, and with a frame, chassis, and all, it comes in with a weight of just 780 kg (1,719 lbs). Yes, that's all this massive habitat weighs. Better yet, it features 420 kg (926 lbs) of cargo-carrying capacity.

All that cargo can be stored in a large 1,200-liter (317-gallon) storage bay or throughout any extra hatches. The interior is sure to have some storage options too.

One thing I enjoyed about Expedition is that it's a camper that still pushes its owners towards an outdoor lifestyle. I say this because we're shown several images that reveal an exterior kitchen. Then there are a couple of renderings that show just what Tiny Camper has in mind for Expedition.

Since I mentioned the kitchen first, we can start there. While it may not seem like much, there is a two-burner stove and multiple worktops available, sink and faucet too. Best of all, this entire setup is set on a slide-out. When you're done, just push it back into place, and off you go.

As for the primary purpose behind Expedition, the renderings I mentioned reveal a travel trailer that can carry gear via a roof rack and even a front-mounted bicycle rack. I wonder if the roof rack is suitable for a tent. Side awnings help extend the exterior habitat around the trailer.

One feature there's no mention of is the bathroom. But, with the space provided by this home, I'm sure you can set up a portable shower and bring along a cassette toilet.

Even though it's just a prototype, for the time being, Expedition could very well be a proper contender for your money. Why? Well, even though little is revealed about the habitat, it presents plenty of space for including features I didn't mention.

Personally, I'd keep an eye on Tiny Campers as when this prototype becomes a real toy you can own, you may be glad you read about it today. By that time, we'll also know more about this habitat.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Please note that the manufacturer's website features no images of the interior of Expedition

