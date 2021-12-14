Small and Fun Toyota Battery EV Sports Car, Are You MR2's Spiritual Successor?

4 Toyota Launching 30 New BEVs by 2030, Lexus Fully Electric by 2035, Meet Their Concepts

Rumors about a potential lightweight sports car revival of the MR2 series (1984-2007) have been swirling for years. And although Toyota was careful not to raise any hopes during its massive battery EV preview show, they might easily intensify. 11 photos



Naturally, both Lexus and Toyota



But here’s the thing. It’s probably going to take a long time before it hits the market, especially if the company seeks to equip the EV offering, which is going to come out in the “next few years,” just like most of the Toyota battery EVs introduced during the encompassing global event.



Oddly enough, the Toyota Sports EV is shrouded in even more mystery than Lexus’ Electrified Sport prototype, as the



Presumably, it would join the current GR Yaris, GR86, and GR Supra with a focus on potentially affordable sports car sustainability. Unfortunately, at this point, it’s also anyone’s guess about the powertrain credentials. Hey, we don’t even know (for now) if we are dealing with an FWD , AWD , or RWD setup...



