1964 Porsche 356C Is Original Enough to Still Turn Heads, Age Doesn’t Show

As you might have noticed already, as soon as we stepped into 2022, we here at autoevolution kicked off Porsche Month. A feature we’ve run before more than a year ago, and we’ll probably run again, given how there’s no telling a carmaker the size of Porsche’s story over the course of just a single month.
A number of Porsche dedicated stories are already live on our website, but we reckon a detailed presentation of the carmaker’s lineup would of course be incomplete without a look at what the iconic 356 line is doing today. We’ll feature this model extensively over the next few weeks, and we’ll start with a 356C from 1964 we dug up on the lot of cars Mecum is selling in Kissimmee, Florida, later this week.
The line, considered Porsche’s first production vehicle, was around for some 17 years starting 1948, and included a number of variants, starting with the 356A and ending with the 530, a four-seater variant of the base model created for American company Studebaker.
Toward the end of the production run sits the 356C, which is in essence the youngest iteration of the model. It was introduced in 1964, the exact year the model we have here was born.
Now sitting on American roads, the model is described as one of the very few to come in a combination of Slate Gray on the outside with Fawn Beige on the inside. As per the seller, the Porsche is unrestored visually, although some changes have been made here and there to keep it in running order.
But first, let’s see what’s left in its original state. That would include bodywork, of course, but also smaller bits, like the headlights, glass, wipers, and heating system. The chrome splattered here and there is also original, but work on it to bring it back to its former, shiny self was conducted.
Inside the body sits an engine that, although period-correct, doesn’t seem to be the one that shipped with the car back when it was made. We’re talking about a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder, worked by means of an original 4-speed transmission.
On the new side of things, we get elements like the tires (there’s five of them, and we’re told they’re largely unused) that wrap around the shiny chrome wheels, the shocks that support the wheels, and some mechanical bits like the flywheel and master cylinder.
The seller says the 356 is believed to have been used for 78,000 miles (125,500 km), although neither that nor the age of the vehicle show. Maybe that’s on account of it having spent a long time in a climate-controlled environment.
We are not being told how much the Porsche is expected to fetch, but we do know it is going complete with tons of paperwork, including the export papers.
