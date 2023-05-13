'Five Cheerleaders in the Back Seat' – A Survivor 1961 Imperial Custom Is an Ode to Exces

1961 marked the end of a majestic era in automobile design – the flamboyant, aviation-saluting wings would feature their last display on the rear fenders of iconic cars. Adopted in the mid-50s as a sign of elegance, excellence, and enthusiasm, the oversized elements would fade out by the decade's end. Chrysler was at the forefront of fin-tail design when the fashion caught on. It would be the Pentastar who last bid farewell to the style at the beginning of the seventh decade.

19 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile