Honda Crams the ZR-V in Its European SUV Range, Claims It's the Sportiest of the Bunch

Remember when carmakers used to build a number of body styles we could count using all four fingers of one hand? Yeah, that was a long time ago, and automotive companies have picked up on telecom corporations' trends. Instead of offering several purposeful products, they overflooded the market with every size and spec imaginable.
Nowadays, there's a car for almost every specific situation, from pocket-sized city-prone cars to massive utilitarians – and let's not forget the utterly impractical – but infinitely exhilarating – toys for the way-too-rich segment.
Honda is no stranger to the tendencies, so they've launched a new model on the European market– the ZR-V that, according to the Japanese giant, will fill the void between the HR-V and the CR-V. How exactly will the new Asian automobile achieve that goal is a question for the future. Honda claims the SUV is the company's sportiest ever-hybrid SUV.
The Japanese aren't so generous in providing facts to back that statement, so we'll have to wait until the full specifications of the car are available. The only official performance indicator is the power output – 184 ps (181 hp), disclosed on the UK website.
Honda says the ZR-V is a mix of "sporting looks, rewarding dynamics, high levels of practicality, and a premium interior." Judging by the photos - see for yourself in the gallery - the ZR-V is more closely related to the CR-V styling, while the smaller HR-V retains a sleeker profile.
Then again, given the almost undistinguishable differences between the entry-level HR-V and the freshly-entered ZR-V dimensions, the previously-quoted statement might be a marketing gimmick.
The ZR-V (if Honda keeps adding new models to the lineup, they'll run out of alphabet) shares the e: HEV powertrain hybrid technology with the Civic. Suppose the engine and electric motors are identical (the electric motor power output and ICE displacement are similar). In that case, the ZR-V has a maximum electric motor torque of 315 Nm (232 lb-ft).
The e: HEV technology is Honda's way of hitting two engineering birds with one multi-tech stone. The classic two-liter inline-four-piston engine (running on the Atkinson cycle) acts as a generator, charging a battery pack and simultaneously feeding power to an electric motor.
This first electric motor (a generative unit) is coupled to a second one (a drive unit) that spins the wheels. And, to make things even more fun at parties, the ICE can drive the wheels directly – under certain circumstances. It's much easier to watch the video below to understand how everything works.
Earlier, I mentioned that the sportiness claim on behalf of the new Honda ZR-V SUV might be just a sales enunciation. I got that idea when I read this: "The ZR-V is aimed at young, image-conscious buyers who seek a stylish, powerful, and fun-to-drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life." Half of Honda's range falls under the same copywriting blessing, so the ZR-V better have something the others don't to cut its market share.
The Japanese boast that the chassis can provide sports hatchback-like driving performance (I have yet to see a sports hatchback that is 1.6 meters tall and weighs 1.6 tons. The numbers are extracted from the New Zealand-spec'd Honda ZR-V).
Although the ZR-V sits above the smaller HR-V in Honda's hierarchy, the new entry has a smaller luggage space: 1,291 liters (45.6 cubic feet). The smaller brother offers 1,289 / 45.5 cubic feet of cargo volume. Both measurement account for the "rear seats folded, and the car filled to the roof" scenario.
The ZR-V compliments its future occupants with Honda Sensing driver assistance – standard on all trims – and Honda Connect infotainment. Remember I made a comparison between carmakers and smartphone companies at the beginning of this story? Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included in the ZR-V's connectivity capabilities. A central nine-inch touchscreen and a digital instruments display keep the driver, and passengers informed about the car's stats.
The C-segment SUV will be available in the European market starting this autumn – Honda hasn't let the price info out yet. But, given the place it occupies within the company's lineup, the ZR-V falls between the €32,600 / £30,115 HR-V and the €37,100 /£ 36,715 CR-V.