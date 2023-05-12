All-New Honda CR-V Lands in Europe With e:PHEV Option and 51-Mile EV Range

Widely regarded as one of the first compact crossover SUVs released globally alongside its main competitor Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V is naturally one of the top-grossing nameplates for the Japanese automaker. Although not necessarily at home.
As it turns out, after five glorious iterations, the Honda CR-V was indirectly replaced at home in Japan by the slightly smaller but also Civic-based ZR-V, which is the international variant of the North American HR-V. Confused? Well, no worries, as the company recently used a dedicated event in Germany to clarify things a little, and now the European lineup has welcomed the addition of not one, not two, but rather three new SUVs.
As such, we are making our acquaintance with the fully electric e:Ny1 subcompact CUV, the sporty ZR-V hybrid crossover, and the sixth-generation CR-V, now available both in a hybrid and plug-in hybrid form on the Old Continent. If the hard-to-pronounce (we settled on 'Honda anyone') e:Ny1 can be alternatively viewed as the EV version of the global HR-V or as the Western variant of the Chinese e:NS1, the matters are now more straightforward with the ZR-V and CR-V, as it seems that Honda will try to make them coexist in the region as peacefully as possible.
Well, that remains to be seen if the desiderate can be achieved; as for now, we do not have the entire picture clear – the pricing details are still blurry. Anyway, what we know for sure is that the European CR-V is offered exclusively with electrified powertrains, as opposed to the United States, where the 1.5-liter turbo mill is also available at the expense of the e:PHEV model. As far as styling is concerned, even Honda admits there is an evolutionary design that seeks to be safe and bland rather than innovative and daring, so they are trying to "raise the bar" in other directions like technology, practicality, and everyday usability for when the compact CUV arrives on the Old Continent later this year.
Oh, and do not expect any positive pricing surprises, as the automaker says the "focus on high-quality colors, materials, and fabrics throughout the cabin has elevated the CR-V more toward the premium segment," which easily translates into 'we want higher MSRPs and fatter profits.' As for the powertrain choice, both variants feature a 2.0-liter four-pot with direct injection and Atkinson cycle. The CR-V e:HEV is a full hybrid with "a power-dense lithium-ion battery and two compact, lightweight electric motors combining" with the gasoline engine – and while there is no power rating, we can expect something along the lines of the 204-hp max output as with the CR-V Hybrid from North America.
Meanwhile, the flagship Honda CR-V e:PHEV is an absolute novelty for the European markets. It brings "the same lightweight and high-output on-board electric motors as its e:HEV stablemate to provide impressive acceleration, quick charge times and a highly competitive all-electric only range." The latter translates into 82 km (51 miles), which is quite an excellent rating, indeed. Additionally, a full recharge can be achieved in 2.5 hours when the appropriate conditions are met, such as a 25-degree Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) battery temperature. “The all-new CR-V builds upon everything the iconic model stands for – progressive design, a premium cabin, class-leading levels of safety, practicality and comfort, and efficient and responsive performance,” explained Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd.
