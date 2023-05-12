Honda e:Ny1 Electric Subcompact CUV Joins the Tiny Honda E in Europe With 412-km Range

The Japanese automaker is on a spree across the European continent as it has a completely new SUV lineup to showcase for 2023. So, meet the fully electric e:Ny1, the all-new CR-V offered as a hybrid or PHEV, and the sporty ZR-V (aka HR-V in North America).
Starting with the absolute novelty, the hard-to-pronounce e:Ny1 (we think it should be called 'Honda anyone,' as it would have been simpler) is only the second fully electric model presented by the automaker for the Old Continent. It is smaller than the North American Honda Prologue – which is, in turn, based on Ultium architecture and BEV3 platform siblings Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. But it is also a tad bigger than the pocket-sized Honda e.
Interestingly, it also does not feel as fresh as the latter because many design traits simply remind us of the second-gen Japanese Vezel/third-gen international HR-V subcompact crossover SUVs, especially at the rear. Also, it feels eerily identical to the Chinese-made e:NS1 electric model, right? Oh well, Honda counters that impression with a decidedly compact CUV that allegedly "offers trademark Honda dynamics, responsive driving, and premium levels of ride comfort." It is also based on the all-new e:N Architecture F platform and will arrive in Europe with a "human-centered development philosophy," although they don't say precisely when that will happen.
The "bold and sophisticated exterior aesthetic" is said to premiere an all-new electric identity for Honda, and the interior features many tech perks like wireless charging or a massive 15.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system. The e:N Architecture F is actually a pretty traditional "front-motor-driven platform" that focuses on a trio of "fundamental attributes: a dedicated high rigidity body structure, a low center of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics to ensure the SUV delivers a fun and confidence-inspiring drive."
As for technical details, there is a "lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor, and gearbox," packing a total output of 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft). No performance specifications are available just yet, aside from the WLTP rating for the maximum range provided by the 68.8 kWh battery – 412 km or 256 miles. Naturally, there's DC fast charging capability onboard, with Honda claiming a 10 to 80% SoC (state-of-charge) top-up at 100 kW will take just 45 minutes.
"The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe," explains Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd. "Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda's commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda's electrification journey." Unfortunately, we do not know anything yet about the pricing details - those might be crucial to gauge its potential success, frankly.
