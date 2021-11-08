4 CGI Chrysler PT Cruiser Revival Goes Plum Crazy, Has Two Doors and Hellcat Oomph

This 1970 Imperial Is an Amazing One-Owner Survivor Even Chrysler Would Love

Chrysler went for a historical change in its quest to give birth to a worthy Cadillac and Lincoln competitor: it turned the Imperial into a stand-alone make, therefore removing all of its badges from the car. The decision was eventually reversed decades later when the Chrysler badging actually made more sense on the Imperial, especially as the American company tried to resurrect this popular nameplate.

So. in other words, the 1970 Imperial isn't necessarily a Chrysler model, though it goes without saying it still borrows most of the stuff from the parent company.

The example that we have here is almost a museum piece, as it's an incredible survivor that hasn't gone through any restoration work throughout all these years.

eBay seller 72-4spd claims the car is a one-owner survivor from Montana, and more importantly, everything you see in the photos is fully original.

There's no rust on this Imperial, and this is impressive, to say the least. We're guessing the car has been stored in just the perfect conditions, especially given the only paint damage comes down to a few scratches and a small dent.

The engine under the hood is still the factory 440 (7.2-liter) paired with an automatic transmission, and we're being told everything is running just perfectly.

Clearly, this Imperial isn't necessarily the kind of survivor that we come across very often, and this is what makes it so special in the first place. Not a lot of people manage to keep their cars in such an impressive condition after decades since new, so we wouldn't necessarily be surprised to see the price of this "Chrysler" skyrocket in the coming days.

The top offer as part of the auction started on eBay is currently a little over $2,300, but the reserve is yet to be met. The bidding war is scheduled to come to an end in approximately 6 days.

