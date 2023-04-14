First Image of the Tesla Cybertruck With the Frunk Open Hints at Massive Storage Space

As Tesla Cybertruck production start nears, more exciting details surface. Previous rumors indicated that the Cybertruck would have a frunk, but the internet was divided about its capacity and design. A new picture showing a Cybertruck with the frunk lid open reveals impressive storage space.
We're still more than half a year away from the production start of the Cybertruck, if Tesla would not delay it further as it happened in the past. Still, the pace of Tesla Cybertruck sightings and leaks has intensified recently, showing that this time the Cybertruck is coming. The latest prototypes going through paces on the test track at Giga Texas were probably pre-production vehicles, so it shouldn't be long before the first customers would get their trucks.
Giga Texas premises are thoroughly scrutinized by drone operators, trying to get new information before everyone else. Recently, their workflow has intensified as Tesla is accelerating testing. That's why we've seen prototypes going through the suspension-torturing test while others were fine-tuning the vehicle's dynamics, all in a matter of days. Recently, we've also seen the Cybertruck tested in the wind tunnel, and the same drone operations have filmed the truck from all angles.
The wind tunnel proved a gold mine, revealing many interesting details about the electric pickup. This included the first video of the gigawiper in action, dispelling the myth about not being able to cover the whole windshield. The same prototype was later caught with the frunk lid open, another first for the long-awaited electric pickup. This proves that people who said the Cybertruck frunk would not be big enough were wrong.
The picture was taken from afar and is blurry because of that, but it's still relevant. The lid integrates the front grille, similar to the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the iconic light bar. Based on the picture shared on social media, it appears to cover the whole width of the pickup, in a large grin from wheel well to wheel well. Given that the Cybertruck is massive, this wide opening suggests a huge frunk space.
We kind of expected it, considering that the spacious frunk is one of the Ford F-150 Lightning's most appreciated features. Tesla would not let Ford have an advantage here, even if it meant taking the Cybertruck back to the drawing board. Previous information relayed by Tesla investor Matthew Donegan-Ryan indicated that the Cybertruck might have a Model-X-like frunk. This disappointed some people who expected better from Tesla.
Thankfully, this information was contradicted later by a Tesla employee, who confirmed that the Cybertruck would have a large opening, like the F-150 Lightning. Now we have the first proof that the information was accurate. All we want to know now is how big the frunk is, especially compared to Ford's frunk.
