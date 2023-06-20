Few Cars Can Spice Up Your Life Like This Stolen and Recovered Ferrari 458 Italia

Ah, yes, the 458, Ferrari's last great naturally aspirated supercar before it switched to turbocharging with its successor, the 488. This beast that feels at home on twisty roads has aged perfectly and remains a sought-after machine.
In today's crazy second-hand market, it is valued at roughly $200,000, and this writer thinks it's worth every penny. Sure, we now have more powerful and faster sedans, but nothing beats the thrills behind the wheel of a proper supercar with a high-revving V8 whose redline stands at 9,000 rpm.
Powered by a 4.5-liter V8 (hence the 458 name), it has 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque to play with. It uses a dual-clutch seven-speed auto 'box delivering the thrust to the rear axle, and it can do over 202 mph (325 kph) flat-out. The spec sheet reveals that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is a 3.4-second affair.
The pictured Ferrari 458 Italia will hit sixty-two in never. The supercar has all sorts of damages all around, including bullet holes in the front windscreen, as it was stolen at one point and then recovered. The wheels are missing, and it has a non-repairable title, which is too bad considering that it runs and drives (if given a set of wheels), according to the iaai listing.
Valued at nearly $220,000 in perfect condition, the iaai ad reveals, it has 42,059 miles (67,687 km) under its belt that are said to be real. The mate black supercar with a brown leather interior can be found in North Hollywood, California, sitting quietly next to other vehicles, and it is for sale, with the auction date yet to be assigned.
By the looks of it, many components can be stripped and sold for cash, starting with most body panels save for the rear bumper and the suspension, brakes, and the entire interior, which is in very good condition. One of the biggest moneymakers is the engine, and it should bring in lots of cash. The naturally aspirated V8 is valued at roughly $25,000 today, and with a little bit of work, it can fit under the hood of many vehicles.
This writer believes the mill is the icing on the cake, and you should also check out the transmission and brakes while you're at it. Those seats can fit inside countless vehicles, though we'd at least reupholster them to get rid of the Prancing Horse logos unless you want to equip them to a real Ferrari. Otherwise, they'd be a kitschy addition. If stripping cars for cash is your thing, then this 458 Italia could be the holy grail of your buys. Fingers crossed you can get it for cheap.
